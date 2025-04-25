Animait Partners with Animotion Media Group And Launches AI Platform For Animated Series Creation

Animait

DOVER, DE, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Animait, an AI-powered animation platform, today announced its launch and IP partnership with Animotion Media Group, a global animation production and distribution company with 46 billion views across YouTube and other video on demand platforms. Through this collaboration, Animait users get the legal right to use Animotion Media Group’s "Question Club" IP for creating their own episodes.Question Club official series aims to inspire curiosity in young audiences — in each episode, main characters Astra, Booney, Tom, and Hailey receive a question from young viewers, explore wild hypotheses and test them through fun experiments until they uncover the truth. Collaboration with Animait makes this the first animation universe where viewers can create their own episodes – a new approach to user-generated content.Through its partnership with Animotion Media Group, Animait introduces a business model enabling IP owners to grant controlled access for audiences to create content within established animation universes, while acquiring and officially distributing the most promising works with compensation to their authors."What makes this partnership so exciting is how naturally it aligns with the interactive essence of our project and episode structure," said Julia Nikolaeva, General Manager of Animotion Media Group. "Animait's technology allows us to expand the world we've created in the series, giving audiences the tools to engage with it in a whole new way. This collaboration is not just about content creation — it’s about enhancing audience engagement and fostering a deeper connection with our characters and stories."Animait enables users without technical expertise to effortlessly generate animated series using existing IP or to create entirely new universes through simple text prompts. Unlike foundational text-to-video models, the platform generates a video with a comprehensive storyline, consistent characters, and synchronized audio, and gives the creators detailed control over every element of their animated videos, aligning closely with their vision. This demo shows how it works."Animait’s mission is to help anyone, regardless of animation skills, bring their creative ideas to life. If you have a great concept for an animated series, you should have the tools and support to make it a reality." – says Alexander Fonarev, PhD, Co-founder of Animait. ”Our partnership model is designed with the interests of IP owners in mind — their IP should be securely protected, and they should also benefit from the rise of AI.” Example of Question Club episode created on Animait platform.Today, Animait is beginning to roll out access to the service for waitlisted users. Interested users can join the waitlist at animait.com . Early adopters can join the Discord community to test out first available product features.About AnimaitAnimait is an AI-powered platform that enables its users to generate complete animated series from text prompts. By leveraging a combination of advanced AI models and its proprietary technologies, Animait removes technical barriers to animation creation while ensuring fair content usage and monetization through partnerships with IP owners. Learn more at animait.comAbout Animotion Media GroupAnimotion Media Group is a global animation production and distribution company, with content distributed on major streaming platforms including Apple TV+, Hulu, Amazon Prime, Roku, Discovery Education, and Tiny Pop. Their content reaches international audiences through YouTube in multiple languages and has been featured in prominent industry publications.About Questions Club“Question Club” official series aims to inspire curiosity in young audiences, encouraging them to explore, experiment, and seek answers to their questions — in each episode, main characters Astra, Booney, Tom, and Hailey receive a question from young viewers, explore wild hypotheses and test them through fun experiments until they uncover the truth.

