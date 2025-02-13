Family Offices Investors Summit to Spotlight 'Family Wealth: Next-Gen Investors' During Davos Week 2025/2026

Family Offices Investors Summit

The Family Offices Investors Summit announces its 2026 edition, themed “Family Wealth: Next-Gen Investors”

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Family Offices Investors Summit announces its 2026 edition, themed “Family Wealth: Next-Gen Investors,” with sessions in New York, Seoul, Singapore, Dubai, and Paris, culminating at Davos 2026. Bringing together 2,000 family offices, funds, and investors managing over $1 trillion in assets across private equity, hedge funds, and venture capital, each participant oversees a minimum of $100 million in Assets Under Management (AUM). This year’s discussions focused on AI, Art, Robotics, Community Capital, Regenerative Investments, New Markets, and Alternative Investments. Notable investor-speakers included Bill Tai, Afrodet Zuri, Mihaela Ulieru, Sebastien Borget, Samir Mastaki, Carolina Forga, Amanda Terry, Maxim Jago, Casey Grooms, Camila Clarke, David Hanson Jr., and Manana Samuseva, who shared insights shaping the future for Gen Z investors. With a mission to empower future generations, the summit will introduce Gen Z-focused initiatives, including:- Gen Z 'Kids Investors School' – Wealth management for young investors.- AI Investor 'FrankEinstein' – AI-driven investing with creative problem-solving, and Opportunity Fund for Gen Z.Bill Tai, Top-10 Silicon Valley VC: Billion-Dollar Companies"The Family Offices Investors Summit brings together visionary investors with the ability to invest for the long term across diversity. Alongside entrepreneurs, they are driving market value in emerging technologies that will shape a better future for our planet."Manana Samuseva, Family Offices Investors Summit: Next-Gen"A $140 trillion market driven by AI and next-gen tech is reshaping capital for 5 billion users. Our focus is on new business models and regulatory considerations for AI, quantum computing, and evolving financial ecosystems, paving the way for an inclusive future."Afrodet Zuri, Art Advisor & Curator: Art"By aligning technology with social good, we can solve some of today’s biggest challenges—whether through AI, art, or equitable access to education."Carolina Forga, Sangha Capital, Top Youngest Investor"Gen Z and Smart Money are driving investment into emerging asset classes worth over $30 trillion, urging early-stage investors to support societal advancement."Mihaela Ulieru, World Economic Forum, SingularityNET: Collective Intelligence"AI empowers rather than replaces us. By merging human intuition with machine precision, we unlock breakthroughs in healthcare and climate. The future belongs to AI-human co-creation—where ingenuity meets boundless knowledge to drive transformative innovation and shape a thriving world through collaboration and creativity."David Hanson Jr., Creator of Sophia Robot: Robotics"Robotics is evolving rapidly. Sophia was designed not just to interact with humans, but to inspire them, expanding the possibilities of human-machine collaboration."Sebastien Borget, The Sandbox: Digital"A standout Family Offices Investors meeting in Davos, showcasing AI, digital art, gaming, and economics. Digital assets go beyond investment—they represent a cultural shift."Amanda Terry, ACTAI Ventures & Metagood: Community Capital"Consumers increasingly evaluate products through impact investing. They ask: ‘Does this product have a positive impact? Yes, I’ll buy it. Does it harm the environment? No, it stays on the shelf.’ Transparency and ESG values resonate deeply with Gen Z."Samir Mastaki, Vanguard Legacy Capital: ESG"AI is transforming energy, and mental health. Our ESG-driven investments support scalable solutions in telemedicine and sustainable housing."Maxim Jago, Award-Winning Director, Adobe: Humanvesting"For 200,000 years, human needs have remained unchanged—love, security, legacy. Investing in these fundamentals fuels generational growth."Camila Clarke, Clarke Capital Advisors: AIscape"AI is the defining technology trend of this century and a driving force behind my clients’ success. Those who embrace it will grow exponentially, while those who resist adaptation will fall behind."James Fraser, Madiro Impact Fund: Africa"Family offices play a pivotal role in leveraging AI to transform healthcare, create jobs, and drive sustainable impact in Africa—where 60% of the population is under 25."Casey Grooms, Soulbound TV, Rhinocorn Ventures: Entertaiment"AI is transforming livestreaming and the creator economy, enabling new monetization models and enhanced user collaboration. This summit highlighted the need to balance innovation with responsibility for future generations."Family Offices & Investors Summit-Club is an elite network for Family Offices, Funds, and Investors with $100M+ in assetsWebsite: www.familyofficesinvestorssummit.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.