Kiwitaxi Introduces On-Demand Chauffeur Service for Business and Leisure Travel

VILNIUS, LITHUANIA, April 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kiwitaxi, a private transfer service operating in more than 100 countries, has launched a new mobility solution aimed at business and leisure travelers. The Chauffeur Hire Service allows users to rent a vehicle with a professional driver by the hour, creating flexibility for trips that involve multiple stops, open-ended itineraries, or evolving schedules.The service is currently available in key destinations across Europe, the UK, and other global markets. This new format allows travelers to hire a car with a driver by the hour, offering flexibility beyond the company’s traditional airport transfer services.This launch aligns with broader mobility trends. According to Statista, the global chauffeur-driven car rental market is projected to reach 100 billion dollars by 2027. A 2024 McKinsey report notes that 67 percent of business travelers now prioritize door-to-door transport and flexibility over traditional rental services.Use Cases and AdoptionThe Chauffeur Hire Service is already being adopted across a variety of travel scenarios. Business travelers benefit from seamless, door-to-door transport between meetings, with waiting time included, allowing for efficient scheduling throughout the day. For leisure passengers, the service supports sightseeing itineraries with multiple stops, offering the freedom to explore several destinations in one trip with a dedicated driver on standby.Travelers with long layovers can use the service to leave the airport, tour the city, and return in time for their next flight. Cruise passengers can rely on the service for smooth transfers between ports and city attractions, ensuring comfort and punctuality without the need to navigate unfamiliar areas.In addition, the Kiwitaxi Chauffeur Hire Service is designed for shopping trips, social events, and group transport, providing a reliable alternative to parking and route planning in busy urban areas. The format is gaining traction among travel agencies and corporate clients, who can now offer the service to their customers as a flexible mobility solution.“Travelers are increasingly looking for private, flexible transport that adapts to their route.” said Marie Borisova, CEO at Kiwitaxi. “So we decided to make it happen — responding to customer needs is at the core of what we do, this felt like a natural next step.”Rentals start from three hours and can be extended to full-day or multi-day formats. Travelers can choose from a wide range of vehicle classes, including standard sedans, premium vans, and minibuses. Optional extras, such as child seats and bottled water, are available upon request. Each booking inquiry is reviewed individually by the Kiwitaxi team and followed up with a personalized offer. To ensure availability, the company recommends placing bookings at least 48 hours in advance.The launch follows ongoing growth at Kiwitaxi, which offers one-way and return transfers in addition to its new chauffeur-based format. The company works with a network of over 14,000 partners across 700 cities and supports clients in multiple languages through its customer service team.About KiwitaxiKiwitaxi is a private transportation and airport transfer service operating in over 100 countries. The company provides fixed-route transfers and chauffeur hire services for individuals and businesses. Since its founding in 2012, Kiwitaxi has served over one million passengers worldwide.To learn more or book a service, visit https://kiwitaxi.com

