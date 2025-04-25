Eastern Shore Seniors Rally to Defend Social Security, Medicare; Urge Rep. Andy Harris to Protect Vital Programs

Local Seniors and Advocates Unite to Demand Protection for Earned Benefits Amid Ongoing Threats from Congress

We’ve paid into these programs our entire working lives; now we’re standing up together to make sure they’re there when we—and future generations—need them.” — Michelle Fowle, Co-Founder and Co-Chair of Cambridge Indivisible

CAMBRIDGE, MD, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- NOTE TO MEDIA: Visuals will include signs, seniors in motion with walkers and wheelchairs, and crowd chants in support of Social Security.Concerned seniors and community members from across Maryland’s Eastern Shore will gather this week to show strong and vocal support for Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid—and to send a clear message to Rep. Andy Harris and Congress: Hands off our earned benefits.The rally aims to highlight the vital role these programs play in the lives of seniors, many of whom rely on them to maintain health, stability, and dignity in retirement. Organizers are encouraging attendees to bring signs, mobility aids such as canes, walkers, or wheelchairs, and, most importantly, their voices.EVENT DETAILS:What: Senior-led Rally in Support of Social Security, Medicare, and MedicaidWhen: Tuesday, April 29, 2025, from 12:00 PM to 1:30 PMWhere: Social Security Administration, 309 Sunburst Hwy, Cambridge, MD 21613RSVP: https://www.mobilize.us/cambridgeindivisible/event/781321/ The rally is part of a broader national movement opposing cuts or changes that would weaken Social Security and other earned benefit programs. Organizers stress the importance of continued political pressure, especially in light of proposed federal budget changes that could impact funding.IMPORTANT NOTE FOR ATTENDEES: Out of respect for the community and those accessing services, attendees are asked not to park in the Social Security Administration’s main lot. Please use side streets for parking, or arrange to drop off passengers before parking.Cambridge Indivisible is a nonpartisan, grassroots group working locally to defend democracy and advance justice. Based on the Eastern Shore of Maryland, the organization focuses on organizing, educating, and mobilizing constituents of Maryland’s 1st Congressional District to hold elected officials accountable and fight for policies that support equity, transparency, and community wellbeing.

