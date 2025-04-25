Contact: (315) 428-4351

Release Date: April 24, 2025 State Department of Transportation to Host Public Meeting on Resurfacing Project in the City of Auburn and Town of Aurelius, Cayuga County Open House Set for Wednesday, April 30, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Auburn Fire Station #1 The New York State Department of Transportation will host a public information meeting from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, April 30, pertaining to an upcoming resurfacing project on State Route 5 and U.S. Route 20 in the City of Auburn and Town of Aurelius, Cayuga County. The informal, open-house style meeting will be held at the Auburn Fire Station #1, 31 Seminary Street, Auburn, N.Y., 13021. Preliminary project plans will be available for review and NYSDOT representatives will be available to answer questions. A formal presentation will be given at the start of the meeting. The project, which is tentatively scheduled to begin in the summer of 2026, will resurface more than two and a half miles of roads beginning on State Route 5 and U.S. Route 20 at State Route 326 and extending east along State Route 5 to Standart Avenue in the City of Auburn. Additional work will include updated traffic signals, improved pavement markings and guiderail replacements. Existing sidewalk, pedestrian ramps and signals will also be updated as necessary to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act. The open house is part of NYSDOT’s continuing effort to encourage public participation in the development of transportation projects. For further information, or to request a sign language interpreter or assistive listening system, please contact project manager, Brionna Naber, P.E., at (315) 428-3282, or write to the New York State Department of Transportation-Region 3, 333 East Washington Street, Syracuse, NY 13202, and reference Project Identification Number 3076.22. About the Department of Transportation: It is the mission of the New York State Department of Transportation to provide a safe, reliable, equitable, and resilient transportation system that connects communities, enhances quality of life, protects the environment, and supports the economic well-being of New York State. Lives are on the line; slow down and move over for highway workers! For more information, find us on Facebook, follow us on X or Instagram, or visit our website. For up-to-date travel information, call 511, visit www.511NY.org or download the free 511NY mobile app. ###