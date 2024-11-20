MOM’s Organic Market now carries Demeter’s Pantry new Enchiladas Meals: a Convenient, Delicious, Healthy Meal Solution

Demeter's Pantry Vegetable Enchiladas Demeter's Pantry Beef Enchiladas , Salsa Roja, with Rice Demeter's Pantry new Enchiladas with Rice

Demeter’s Pantry new line of enchiladas with rice pilaf are now at MOM’s Organic Market stores. These gluten free, handmade meals taste like good home cooking

Our meals are made from scratch and rolled by hand, just like good home cooking. We make the Verde sauce with fresh tomatillos and bake the enchiladas which melts the cheeses and fuses the flavors.” — Maria Kardamaki Robertson

SILVER SPRING, MD, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Many people got into cooking more at home during the pandemic years but there are still busy days when a convenient, delicious and healthy pre-cooked meal hits the spot. Demeter’s Pantry launched a new line of single serving enchiladas with a side of brown or yellow rice at MOM’s Organic Market stores. These gluten free meals are made with grounded corn, organic tortillas, meats raised with no antibiotics ever, cooked from scratch and rolled by hand. Look for them at the fresh Grab&Go refrigerated area.Demeter’s Pantry Enchilada meals bring home cooking to the market. “Similarly to our other The Greek Table Mediterranean meals, they are made from scratch and rolled by hand, just like good home cooking. We make our Verde sauce with fresh tomatillos, dice and cook the vegetables in house and finish the enchiladas with a final baking that melts the cheeses and fuses the flavors. Just like you would have made it at home. You can see and taste the difference” says Maria Kardamaki Robertson, founder of Demeter’s Pantry.Our new Enchilada meals also have a new look. The new white clean labels highlight and call out the attributes of the meals and emphasize their healthy qualities, low sodium, gluten free, vegetarian.What makes all Demeter’s Pantry ready-to-heat-and-serve meals stand out:• Extended shelf life without ever using any additives or preservatives.• Handmade, cooked from scratch in-house that allows us to achieve restaurant like flavors.• Sustainable ingredients, such as cage-free eggs, non-GMO, proteins without antibiotics and hormones.• Clean label, easy to understand ingredients.• Easy to reheat microwave safe trays.• Vegan, vegetarian, Plant-Based, gluten free and other dietary options.. Popular Hispanic and Mediterranean flavors.Demeter’s Pantry is a women-owned business in Maryland, founded almost two decades ago with a mission of bringing home recipes to market, creating prepared foods with Mediterranean and Latin flavors with a restaurant quality. Demeter’s Pantry Latin cuisine includes handmade Enchiladas, Burritos and Quesadillas with in-house made sauces. Its Mediterranean entrees incorporate Greek and fusion flavors. Demeter’s Pantry has served the deli, Grab&Go and hot bar departments of retailers and online retailers like Territory Foods.

