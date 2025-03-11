New Handmade Enchiladas: Demeter’s Pantry Launches Authentic, Fresh, and Flavorful Single-Serving Meals

Demeter's Pantry New Enchiladas Demeter's Pantry New Enchilada Packaging Demeter's Pantry Plated Enchiladas

Demeter’s Pantry debuts handmade, gluten-free enchiladas with sides and improved packaging, offering fresh, flavorful, and convenient single-serving meals.

We are excited about this new line. It helps the product stand out with a clean label highlighting benefits like gluten-free, high-protein, high-fiber, offering Grab&Go consumers a meal solution.” — Maria Kardamaki Robertson, founder of Demeter’s Pantry.

SILVER SPRING , MD, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Demeter’s Pantry is introducing its new Enchiladas single-serving meals with sides, replacing its previous enchiladas line with improved packaging that highlights product callouts and merchandises better, even on narrow shelves. These handmade, gluten-free meals will be available at Whole Foods Market and independent retailers starting this March. These meals provide a convenient, delicious, and clean-label solution.Each meal is crafted from scratch and rolled by hand, staying true to the commitment of Demeter’s Pantry to authentic home-cooked flavors. Like all their meals, they are made with:• Organic tortillas• Proteins raised with no antibiotics ever or hormones• No hydrogenated oils,• No additives or preservatives• An extended shelf life for convenience• Available to ship fresh or frozenInterested in ordering these enchiladas please contact sales@demeterspantry.com.The enchiladas come in three delicious varieties:• Vegetable Enchiladas w/ Red Beans & Brown Rice• Beef Enchiladas w/ Yellow Rice and our Salsa Roja• Chicken Enchiladas w/ Yellow Rice and our Salsa VerdeFoodservice options are also available, making these enchiladas a perfect fit for both retail and foodservice programs. Demeter’s Pantry’s ready-to-eat meals are also in line with consumer trends, as highlighted in a January 2025 YouGov report that reveals Americans mostly value convenience and taste in Grab&Go meals, with Gen Z buying these options more often, due to their on-the-go lifestyle. Demeter’s Pantry products fit these trends perfectly.Demeter’s Pantry is a women-owned business in Maryland, founded almost two decades ago with a mission to bring Mediterranean and Latin home recipes to market. The company’s Latin cuisine line features handmade Enchiladas with in-house-made sauces, while its Mediterranean entrees incorporate Greek and Mediterranean fusion flavors. Demeter’s Pantry has long served the deli, Grab&Go, and hot bars of major retailers, as well as online platforms like Territory Foods.For orders and inquiries, contact sales@demeterspantry.com or visit www.demeterspantry.com

