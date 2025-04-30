Grazitti Interactive Named Leader in the ISG Provider Lens™ Salesforce Ecosystem Partners 2025 U.S. Quadrant Report

Grazitti Interactive named a Leader in the ISG Provider Lens™ Salesforce Ecosystem Partners 2025 U.S. Quadrant Report Grazitti Named a Leader in Implementation Services for Core Clouds and AI Agents — Midmarket in the ISG Provider Lens™ Salesforce Ecosystem Partner 2025 Grazitti Named a Leader in Managed Application Services for Midmarket in the ISG Provider Lens™ Salesforce Ecosystem Partner 2025

Grazitti Interactive was named a Leader in ISG’s 2025 U.S. Salesforce Report for Core Cloud and AI Agents and Managed Services in the midmarket segment.

Grazitti’s success is driven by innovations in AI and the development of products that address specific business needs” — Rodrigo Barreto, Lead Analyst at ISG

CA, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Grazitti Interactive , a global digital services provider, has been named a leader in the ISG Provider Lens™ Salesforce Ecosystem Partners 2025 U.S. Quadrant Report. This recognition underscores Grazitti's commitment to delivering exceptional Salesforce solutions and services.The report names Grazitti as a Leader in two key categories:Implementation Services for Core Clouds and AI Agents — Midmarket: Recognized for its robust capabilities in implementing Salesforce's core cloud solutions tailored for midmarket enterprises.​Managed Application Services — Midmarket: Commended for delivering efficient and reliable managed services that enhance the Salesforce experience for midmarket clients.Atul Sharma, Vice President of Salesforce Practice at Grazitti Interactive, stated, "​Being recognized as a Leader reflects our unwavering dedication to excellence in Salesforce implementations and managed services. We remain committed to leveraging Salesforce's evolving capabilities to drive innovation and deliver unparalleled value to our clients."Praising Grazitti for its achievement in two key categories, Rodrigo Barreto, Lead Analyst at ISG, said, "Grazitti Interactive’s recognition as a leader in the ISG Report for Managed Application Services for Midmarket highlights its strong focus on delivering value through Salesforce. Their expertise in Optimization and Quality Assurance plays a key role in this achievement.” He further mentioned, “Their transition from a Rising Star to a Leader in Salesforce Core Cloud Implementation Services for the Midmarket quadrant reflects their continuous innovation in AI and development of solutions tailored to meet specific business needs.”The ISG Provider Lens™ Quadrant research series evaluates service providers based on empirical data, market analysis, and insights from ISG's global advisory team. This year's report highlights Grazitti's strong portfolio, emphasizing its expertise in Salesforce core cloud implementations and managed services for the midmarket segment.To know more about our Salesforce Professional Services, click here About ISGInformation Services Group (ISG) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. With a distinguished clientele, ISG empowers organizations to navigate the complexities of modern business landscapes with confidence and agility.​About Grazitti InteractiveGrazitti Interactive is a digital technology leader with extensive experience developing innovative solutions that unlock data insights, increase operational efficiency, and drive customer success. The company has empowered businesses of all sizes—including Fortune 500 enterprises—to implement, customize, configure, optimize, integrate, and manage solutions such as CRM, marketing automation, online communities, eCommerce, and analytics.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.