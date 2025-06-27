Grazitti Interactive Announces Marketing (re)Focus 2025: A Flagship Virtual Conference for the Future of Marketing

Marketing (re)Focus is more than just a conference—it’s a community-driven platform for learning, sharing, and inspiring the next wave of marketing excellence” — Alok Ramsisaria, CEO of Grazitti Interactive

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Grazitti Interactive , a global leader in digital innovation and marketing technology, is excited to announce the return of its annual flagship virtual event—Marketing (re)Focus 2025, taking place on July 15, 2025.Now in its latest edition, Marketing (re)Focus brings together an influential community of customers, partners, industry experts, and tech-savvy marketers for a dynamic exchange of ideas, insights, and innovation. The conference is set to spotlight the next generation of marketing strategies—from AI and automation to data storytelling and predictive personalization.“We’re thrilled to bring together voices from across our ecosystem for a virtual experience designed to help marketers reimagine their strategies for 2025 and beyond,” said Alok Ramsisaria, CEO of Grazitti Interactive.What to Expect at Marketing (re)Focus 2025:1. Live sessions featuring top CMOs, demand generation experts, and MarTech pioneers2. Breakthrough discussions on AI, automation, personalization, predictive analytics, and CX transformation3. Real-world case studies from global enterprises driving growth through digital innovation4. Interactive panels and peer insights that tackle today’s toughest marketing challengesArwinder Kaur, Vice President of Marketing at Grazitti Interactive, further added, “Marketing (re)Focus has always been about what’s next, not just what’s now. This year, we’ll go deeper into AI-powered marketing and customer experience approaches to help marketers create lasting impact in a customer-first world.”The event is open to marketing professionals, strategists, digital leaders, and transformation enthusiasts seeking to stay ahead in an evolving AI-driven landscape. To reserve your spot and explore the agenda, visit www.grazitti.com/marketing-refocus About Grazitti InteractiveGrazitti Interactive is a global provider of digital services and solutions, helping organizations drive growth through digital transformation. With deep expertise in marketing automation, CRM, customer support, AI, analytics, and web development, Grazitti powers digital excellence for over 1000 customers worldwide, including several Fortune 500 enterprises.

