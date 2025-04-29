EDMO Announces AI-Powered Solutions for Higher Education Powered by Agentforce

Higher-ed institutions can now use EDMO’s AI solutions, Document Intelligence (DI) & Conversation Intelligence (CI) for Agentforce.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- EDMO , a leading provider of AI-powered enrollment solutions for higher education, today announced new AI-driven solutions for Agentforce. Through EDMO’s AI-driven solutions, higher-ed institutions can bolster student engagement rate by over 10% and application to enrollment rate by 5%. The institutions will now be able to fast-track student document processing and wrap up transfer credit evaluation in under four hours, which currently takes days and weeks to complete.Agentforce is the agentic layer of the Salesforce platform for deploying autonomous AI agents across any business function. Agentforce includes a set of tools to create and customize agents, as well as a library of pre-built skills for any use case across sales, service, marketing and commerce, MuleSoft, Tableau, Slack, partners and more.This represents a significant step in EDMO’s mission to transform enrollment and admissions processes for universities and colleges. Powered by Agentforce, EDMO ensures its solutions are seamlessly accessible within a platform widely used and trusted by institutions globally."Working with Salesforce lets us focus on what matters most: simplifying admissions and giving institutions tools that truly make a difference," said Ashish Fernando, CEO of EDMO. "Our AI tools cut through the noise, making processes clearer and insights more actionable, so institutions can focus on serving their students. This relationship helps us do that even better."EDMO’s suite of cutting-edge solutions is designed to transform how higher education institutions approach admissions and enrollment: Document Intelligence : EDMO’s AI reads and analyzes documents with precision, providing faster, more accurate insights to streamline admissions workflows. Conversation Intelligence : Harness the power of Agentforce, driving personalized conversations to boost engagement and build meaningful connections with prospective students.“This was made possible thanks to the dedication of both EDMO and Salesforce teams. We’re incredibly grateful to the Salesforce team members who worked closely with us to bring this vision to life,” added Ashish Tulsankar, CTO, EDMO. “Their support has been instrumental in ensuring that our solutions are not only effective but also easy to adopt and implement.”EDMO's AI offerings seamlessly assimilate into the Salesforce ecosystem including the powerful Agentforce, bolstering universities’ enrollment and admissions processes through the confluence of both platforms.“Salesforce’s leading partner ecosystem is at the forefront of the AI enterprise, where humans and AI come together through autonomous agents and agent actions,” said Brian Landsman, EVP, Global Technology Partners, Salesforce. “These latest innovations boost scale, efficiency, and satisfaction across a variety of use cases, while enabling agents to execute complex tasks across an organization’s technology stack. We look forward to seeing our customers take full advantage of these and experience better outcomes.”EDMO’s Conversation Intelligence is currently available on Salesforce’s AgentExchange.AgentExchange natively extends Agentforce, Salesforce’s digital labor platform, with ready-made actions, topics and templates that extend partners’ ability to deliver on the promise of agentic AI for customers.For more information about EDMO and its AI-powered solutions, visit https://goedmo.com/salesforce Additional ResourcesFollow EDMO on LinkedIn and XFollow Salesforce on LinkedIn and XExplore the AppExchange Agentforce CollectionLearn more about Salesforce’s unveiling of AgentforceSalesforce, Agentforce, AgentExchange and others are among the trademarks of Salesforce, Inc.About EDMOEDMO, an iSchoolConnect venture, is an AI-driven technology company focused on transforming higher education. With solutions that enhance enrollment processes, deliver actionable insights, and connect students with the right programs, EDMO empowers institutions to succeed in an evolving educational landscape.

