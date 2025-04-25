Puppies Meet Planks: BURN Lagree Fitness Hosts Annual Fundraiser to Support Dog Rescue

BURN TOTAL BODY CONDITIONING LOGO PUPS AND PLANKS APRIL 26 Rebecca Costa, Burn Lagree Fitness

Donation-Based Classes on April 26 Will Benefit Almost There Rescue

Lagree can seem intimidating to those who haven’t tried it yet—but add a few puppies, and suddenly it’s all smiles and wagging tails,” — Rebecca Costa, Owner BURN Lagree Fitness

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fitness with a cause returns as BURN Lagree hosts its beloved Planks & Pups Fundraiser on Saturday, April 26. The Scottsdale studio will welcome clients—and adoptable puppies—for donation-only classes supporting Almost There Rescue , a nonprofit dedicated to saving mama dogs and their puppies.Last year, the event raised $3,450. This year, BURN is setting its sights even higher.“This is one of our favorite traditions,” said Rebecca Costa, co-owner of BURN Lagree Fitness. “It’s not just about working out—it’s about lifting up our community, one plank and one paw at a time.”BURN Lagree Fitness is proof that small businesses fuel more than just the economy—they drive meaningful change. Across the country, local businesses like BURN are stepping up to support charitable causes, using their platforms to connect people, raise awareness, and give back. The Planks & Pups Fundraiser is a prime example of how a fitness studio can make a lasting difference beyond its walls.Event Details:1. Where: BURN Scottsdale – 7620 E. Indian School Rd., Ste 111 – sign up online at: Lagree Fitness | Megaformer Pilates | Scottsdale, Phoenix, AZ | BURN Total Body Conditioning ( www.burntbc.com 2. When: Saturday, April 26, 2025 – 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.3. How: Choose your donation tier ($25, $50, $75, $100). All proceeds go directly to Almost There Rescue.Raffle prizes include gift cards from Vuori, Chop Shop, Light + Bark Candle Co., and a private BURN session.For those unable to attend the class, donations are accepted in person, via Mindbody or directly to the rescue.“We know Lagree can seem intimidating to those who haven’t tried it yet—but add a few puppies, and suddenly it’s all smiles and wagging tails,” Costa added. “If you’ve ever thought about trying Lagree, this is the perfect chance. It’s fun, it’s for a great cause, and you’ll leave feeling stronger—with maybe a little puppy love, too.”Learn more about the rescue work at almostthererescue.org or about Lagree Fitness, including signing up for classes and events at www.burntbc.com About BURN Lagree FitnessFounded by Michael and Rebecca Costa, BURN Lagree Fitness is a studio in Arizona with two central locations in Phoenix and Scottsdale. Focused on delivering high-intensity Lagree workouts, BURN celebrated its 8th anniversary in early 2025. With over 23,500 classes taught and nearly 200,000 clients served, BURN is a leader in Lagree strength training and community fitness. Find out why Lagree is the workout that never stops working—book a class at BURN Scottsdale (7620 E. Indian School Rd., Ste 111 | 480-941-3454) or BURN Phoenix (5600 N. 7th St., Ste 120 | 602-368-4683). Visit burntbc.com or follow @burnlagreefitness on Instagram for updates and class schedules.About Almost There RescueAlmost There Rescue (ATR) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing loving care and second chances to pregnant dogs, nursing moms, and their puppies. Based in Arizona, ATR focuses on rescuing vulnerable canines, supporting them through birth, recovery, and adoption into forever homes. With a mission rooted in compassion and education, ATR engages the community through adoptions, volunteer opportunities, and outreach programs. Learn more, get involved, or meet adoptable pups at almostthererescue.org.

