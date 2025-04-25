Corey Bedenbaugh of Batesburg-Leesville Middle School Named 2026 South Carolina Teacher of the Year

State Superintendent of Education Ellen Weaver announced Thursday that Corey Bedenbaugh, an eighth-grade social studies teacher at Batesburg-Leesville Middle School, has been named the 2026 South Carolina Teacher of the Year.



Bedenbaugh will serve as a statewide ambassador for the profession, mentoring teachers, inspiring future educators, and championing the impact of classroom leaders across South Carolina.



“Corey is an educator whose quiet impact goes far beyond the classroom walls,” said Superintendent Weaver. “His passion, leadership, and heart for building up his students embody the very best of the teaching profession. I can’t wait to see the positive catalyst Corey will be to elevate and celebrate the art of teaching at this exciting time of opportunity in South Carolina education.”

About Corey Bedenbaugh:

Founded Bow Ties with Bedenbaugh, a mentorship club for young men

Coaches JV girls’ basketball, instilling teamwork and resilience

Sponsors Student Council and Fellowship of Christian Athletes

Bedenbaugh is committed to helping students succeed both in and out of the classroom:“When our students become doctors, lawyers, teachers, nurses, mechanics, and community leaders, they will remember what we have done as teachers to prepare them for the paths they have taken,” Bedenbaugh said. “The teaching profession matters each and every day.”As part of the award, Bedenbaugh will receive $25,000 a brand-new BMW for one year, and professional development opportunities statewide and nationally.

About South Carolina’s Teacher of the Year Program:

South Carolina’s Teacher of the Year program—among the strongest in the nation—recognizes outstanding educators and strengthens the teaching profession through celebration, recruitment, and retention.



The Teacher of the Year serves for one school year as a full-time ambassador, working with teacher cadets, leading the State Teacher Forum, and speaking on behalf of South Carolina’s 64,000 educators.