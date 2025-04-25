Survey Reveals What Pet Owners in Ireland Wish They Knew Before Getting an Animal Companion

Dr. Patrick Keating, MVB Clinical Director at Raheny Vets

DUBLIN, IRELAND, April 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- - Leading vets reveal the top 10 things dog and cat owners wish they knew before bringing their pet home- From their pet developing selective hearing, to 5am wake up calls and even learning their dog would expect to get a treat simply for being cute- Almost two thirds (64%) say despite their pet’s quirks, their mental health has improved since bringing them homeA new survey has lifted the lid on what pet owners in Ireland wish they’d known before bringing a new puppy or kitten into their life.Getting a cat or dog is a big decision and commitment that will last years, with even seasoned owners knowing that there is always something new to learn when bringing home kittens or puppies.The research, commissioned by Pet Health Club , has revealed the top 10 things dog and cat owners wish they had known prior to taking home their furry friend and the leading pet health plan provider has created an online quiz to make sure potential pet owners know what’s in store.A OnePoll survey of 1,000 pet owners in Ireland found that 76% of those with a dog described the first few months of ownership as a crash course in canine chaos. However, the survey also outlines the paws-itives to owning a cat or dog from mental health boosts to companionship.The number one thing puppy owners wish they knew was the fact that '‘walkies’ means going out in any weather, come rain, wind or snow, while how furniture becomes fair game for scratching, no matter how many scratching posts you buy, took the top spot for kitten and cat owners.They also quickly discovered owning a pet is a hairy business, as dogs were found to shed enough fur to “knit a whole new dog” while cats shed more than owners would ever expect – and fur seems to get everywhere.Many said they quickly learned that they’d need to carry emergency poo bags in every pocket (30%) – and that their spot on the sofa would be taken the moment they got up (29%).Other surprises for dog mums and dads included the fact they need plenty of training, attention, and mental stimulation (28%), how they expect to get a treat simply for being cute (25%) – and discovering they’d get 5am wake up calls for no apparent reason (23%).For cat owners, 36% said they were surprised to find they demand attention when you're busy, but ignore you when you want them, according to the research commissioned by Pet Health Club, which is available from more than 50 veterinary practices across Ireland.And while cat owners may have splashed out on a fancy bed, their cat preferred the cardboard box it came in (35%) while others noted their pet’s uncanny ability to suddenly become incredibly active when mum and dad are trying to sleep (32%).The research however also shows how many benefits come from owning a pet, from better mental wellbeing to being more active, with 58% of those surveyed saying the most rewarding part of having a pet is the unconditional love and companionship.Despite the unexpected quirks, almost half of dog owners (44%) said having a pet has improved their physical health, while it gives a mood boost to 62%.Among cat owners, 60% said their mental health had improved since bringing their pet home.Pet Health Club has developed an online quiz to help potential pet owners decide if they’re ready for the responsibility, or whether they need to do more research first.Dr. Patrick Keating, MVB Clinical Director at Raheny Vets, part of the Pet Health Club network, said: “Every pet comes with their own quirks – and while many of these become the things owners grow to love most, they can take a bit of getting used to at first.“Whether you’re a seasoned dog or cat owner, or bringing home your very first pet, there’s always something new to learn. Some behaviours might be funny or unexpected, while others are linked to their health – from needing tailored parasite treatments to staying on top of their dental hygiene.“It’s easy to underestimate just how much care pets need behind the scenes. In reality, every day is a learning curve, and it’s completely normal for owners to feel a bit out of their depth at the start.”Pet Health Club has launched Little Paws , a puppy and kitten package designed to support new pet owners. With expert advice for every step of their pet’s journey, new owners will receive expertise on training, diet and healthcare. New pet owners will also receive a welcome bundle worth up to €100*, including exclusive access to Pet Health Club’s popular Puppy and Kitten Academy.Dr. Patrick Keating, MVB Clinical Director at Raheny Vets continued: “Our research shows that owning a pet brings so many positives – from better mental wellbeing to being more active – but it’s also something that can reshape your whole routine.Many people find themselves adjusting their day-to-day life to fit in walks, feeding times or vet visits. This was especially true after the lockdowns, when life suddenly sped back up again, and many pets had to adapt too.That’s where support can make all the difference, as we help owners stay on top of their pet’s healthcare without added stress.It’s about giving owners peace of mind, so they can focus on enjoying time with their pets.”For more information on Little Paws visit https://thepethealthclub.ie/little-paws or take the quiz at https://thepethealthclub.ie/Little-Paws-Pet-Quiz ENDSNOTES TO EDITORSurvey of 1,000 adult pet owners in Ireland was carried out by OnePoll during April 2025.TOP 10 THINGS DOG OWNERS WISH THEY KNEW BEFORE GETTING ONE1- It would shed enough fur to knit a whole new dog2- ‘Walkies’ means going out in any weather – rain, wind, or snow3- I’d have to carry emergency poo bags in every pocket4- It would steal my spot on the sofa the second I stand up5- It would need plenty of training, attention, and mental stimulation6- It would expect a treat just for being cute7- It would be a master of selective hearing – especially when called8- It would wake me up at 5am for absolutely no reason9- It would need monthly flea and worm treatments, even if it looks fine10- It would need annual vaccines to stay healthyTOP 10 THINGS CAT OWNERS WISH THEY KNEW BEFORE GETTING ONE1. Furniture becomes fair game for scratching, no matter how many posts you buy2. Cats shed more than you'd ever expect, and that fur seems to get everywhere3. They demand attention when you're busy, but ignore you when you want them4. Your cat will ignore the fancy bed you bought and choose the box it came in5. They’ll suddenly become incredibly active when you're trying to sleep6. No box, bag, or drawer is safe - if it fits, they sit7. Litter trays need regular attention, or your cat may decide it’s time to protest8. They’ll always seem hungry right after eating9. Hairballs are as unpleasant as they sound10. They have an impressive ability to knock things off shelves, just to watch them fallIssued on behalf of Pet Health Club by Tigerbond. To find out more, or to request an interview, please contact:Ana Corradini ana.corradini@tigerbond.com +44 74 7118 2500About Pet Health ClubPet Health Club is trusted by more than 800,000 pet owners across the UK and Ireland. Pet Health Club is trusted by more than 800,000 pet owners across the UK and Ireland. Their network of over 800 veterinary practices offers affordable preventative healthcare plans, helping keep pets happy and healthy, while providing owners with complete peace of mind. From vaccinations and tailored parasite treatments to regular check-ups and expert advice, Pet Health Club makes it easier and more affordable to care for your pet. Find out more at https://thepethealthclub.ie

