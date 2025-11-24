Traders’ Hub and Acuity Trading launch AI-powered research and decision tools across UAE and Seychelles platforms

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Traders’ Hub today announced a strategic partnership with Acuity Trading, the market-intelligence firm known for AI-driven research tools and news analytics.Acuity provides research/analytics tools only and does not execute trades. Under the agreement, Acuity’s suite of decision-support tools will be integrated on both Traders’ Hub platforms; however, trading signals (Acuity’s “AnalysisIQ”) will be available exclusively via the Traders Hub (Seychelles) platform.The integration is designed to help Traders’ Hub clients navigate market events and news more confidently with access to Acuity’s Research Terminal, AnalysisIQ trade ideas, AssetIQ, NewsIQ, and forward-looking Economic Calendar. These tools combine AI with trusted data sources to surface timely, transparent insights without overloading the trader.Mr. Hafez Baker, COO of Traders’ Hub:“Our priority is to give clients clear, usable insight especially around fast-moving events. Acuity’s tools add transparent, explainable AI and high-quality research workflows into our Seychelles platform, so traders can spend less time sifting noise and more time making informed decisions.”Andrew Lane, CEO of Acuity Trading, said:“We’re delighted to partner with Traders’ Hub. Our focus is on clarity: interpretable AI, human-validated ideas, and integrated news and calendar intelligence that fit directly into a trader’s day. Making this available on Traders’ Hub means clients can access our full toolkit in one place.”What’s included on Traders’ Hub• Research Terminal – a centralised research workspace integrating AnalysisIQ, asset overviews, FX news and calendar events, designed to streamline pre-trade and in-trade decision-making.• AnalysisIQ – Human analyst-generated trade ideas, supported by AI technology, with clear levels and confidence indicators. Ideas are produced by Acuity Research, which is authorised and regulated by the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).• AssetIQ – asset-level scoring and sector ranking with interactive event-overlay charts, covering FX, indices, commodities, equities and other securities.• NewsIQ – AI-driven news-sentiment analysis and filtering to surface impactful stories across popular instruments.• Economic Calendar – Trusted new source powered macro events with forward-looking insights and multi-channel delivery.Availability note: This announcement applies to Traders’ Hub’s group entities. At launch, Acuity Trading’s signals (AnalysisIQ) are available exclusively on the Traders Hub (Seychelles) platform. A group-wide rollout to all Traders’ Hub entities is planned for 2026, subject to applicable regulatory approvals and local availability.ENDSNotes to editors:Disclaimer: This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice or a recommendation to trade. Trading involves risks, and individuals should conduct thorough research and seek professional guidance before making any trading decisions. The AI-driven research tool and AI-based signals carry risks and are meant purely for informational purposes as such does not guarantee any outcomes and should not be construed as providing investment advise.Material posted here is solely for information purposes and reliance on this may lead to losses. Past performances are not a reliable indicator of future results. Please read our full disclaimer.About Traders’ HubTraders’ Hub operates multi-asset trading platforms and services services, and is regulated in the UAE under a Category One Securities and Commodities Authority license (license No. 20200000030) and by the FSA in the Seychelles (License No. SD126). For more information on Traders’ Hub (Seychelles) visit: https://www.tradershub.sc/ or Traders’ Hub (UAE) visit: https://www.tradershub.ae/ About AcuityAcuity Trading revolutionised the online trading experience for millions of investors with the introduction of visual news and sentiment tools in 2013. Today, Acuity continues to lead the fintech market with alpha generating alternative data and highly engaging trading tools using the latest in AI research and technology. Acuity’s team of academics, scientists, news and market professionals are dedicated to delivering highly effective data products that bring value to investors of all levels and experience. Flexible delivery options include APIs, MT4/5, plug and play widgets and third party automation services.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.