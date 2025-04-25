Coca-Cola Arena Earns Certified Autism Center™️ Designation, Enhancing Its Commitment to Inclusive Entertainment Experiences

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, April 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES) proudly announces that Coca-Cola Arena has earned the Certified Autism Center™️ (CAC) designation. This milestone reinforces Coca-Cola Arena’s commitment to making live entertainment more accessible for all audiences, including autistic individuals and those with sensory sensitivities.

The CAC certification process is part of a wider initiative led by Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), in partnership with IBCCES, to make the city a Certified Autism Destination™️ (CAD). As one of the region’s most iconic attractions, Coca-Cola Arena’s certification marks a significant step toward this goal, ensuring that everyone can experience world-class events in an inclusive environment.

Through this initiative, Coca-Cola Arena staff underwent specialized training to better understand and accommodate autistic guests. The certification also includes an onsite review of facilities, ensuring that sensory guides, pre-visit planning resources, and other accessibility tools are in place to provide guests with an enhanced and supportive experience.

“We are proud to be recognized as a Certified Autism Center™️,” says Mark Jan Kar, general manager at Coca-Cola Arena. “At the heart of everything we do is the belief that entertainment should be for everyone. As a venue and a team, we are committed to meaningful collaborations to expand our knowledge and enhance guest experience. This certification allows us to remove barriers and foster a welcoming environment for all our guests, including those with sensory needs.”

To further support autistic and sensory-sensitive guests, Coca-Cola Arena offers dedicated programs and services designed to enhance their experience. Currently, they provide noise-cancelling headphones upon request, allowing individuals to better manage auditory input during events. Additionally, their medical room can be adapted into a temporary sensory-friendly space, offering a calmer environment with controlled lighting and reduced stimulation when needed. Recognizing the importance of providing quiet and safe spaces, particularly during larger events, they have a procedure in place to convert one of our designated refuge rooms into a silent room, offering a retreat for guests who may become overwhelmed.

“Coca-Cola Arena’s designation as a Certified Autism Center™️ reflects our ongoing mission to promote accessible and inclusive entertainment options,” says Myron Pincomb, board chairman of IBCCES. “We are excited to continue working with leading organizations like Coca-Cola Arena and DET to create a more supportive and inclusive destination for all travellers.”

As Dubai continues on its journey to become a Certified Autism Destination™️, Coca-Cola Arena stands as a leading example of how entertainment hubs can evolve to be more inclusive, helping families and individuals of all abilities feel confident and welcome when attending live events.

To further enhance visibility and accessibility, Coca-Cola Arena is also listed on the IBCCES Accessibility App, a free tool connecting individuals with certified and inclusive locations worldwide. Through the app directory, users can view the venue location, contact information and hours of operation. This app provides individuals with information and resources related to finding certified organizations and sensory-friendly spaces, as well as navigating public locations. By connecting users to locations worldwide, employment opportunities, and access to several other accessibility resources, the Accessibility App helps individuals with disabilities better navigate life and get the most out of daily activities.

IBCCES has been a global leader in cognitive disorder training and certification for over 20 years, working with healthcare, education, and corporate professionals worldwide. As more families seek destinations that prioritize accessibility, IBCCES remains the only global credentialing board providing comprehensive training and certification led by subject-matter experts and autistic self-advocates.

About Coca-Cola Arena

Coca-Cola Arena has revolutionized the live entertainment industry in the UAE and throughout the Middle East. With a 17,000-seat capacity and unique automated seating design, the arena is equipped to host a diverse range of events all year round, establishing Dubai as a major destination on the global events circuit.

The award-winning arena is the premier venue for sporting tournaments, international concerts, comedy shows, live theatre, corporate gatherings, exhibitions and conferences, gala dinners and the official home of Dubai Basketball, the city’s first professional sports franchise team competing in European league competitions.

Located in the heart of City Walk, Coca-Cola Arena is just 15 minutes from Dubai International Airport and a 5-minute walk from the nearest Metro station.

The Dubai landmark is an asset of the Dubai Holding Entertainment portfolio and is managed by ASM Global, the world’s leading venue management company.

About IBCCES

Delivering the global standard for training and certification in the fields of autism, neurodiversity, and accessibility – IBCCES provides a series of certification programs that empower professionals to be leaders in their field and improve the outcomes for the individuals they serve. For over two decades, IBCCES has been a global leader, setting the industry standard in autism and cognitive differences training. IBCCES works in over 111 countries and provides training in 8 languages, and its programs have been recognized around the world as the leading benchmark in training and certification.

In addition to individual certification programs, IBCCES partners with cities, destinations, and organizations on initiatives like the Certified Autism Destination™ (CAD) and Autism Certified City™ (ACC), ensuring autistic and sensory-sensitive residents and visitors feel welcomed and safe. Destinations that achieve the CAD designation have completed a specialized program that ensures a multitude of recreation, hospitality and entertainment organizations have completed an autism and sensory-sensitivity training, certification and IBCCES facilities review process.

The ACC designation expands on that program and includes IBCCES training and certification for the public safety, education, healthcare and workplace sectors.

IBCCES also created the Accessibility App, AutismTravel.com, and CertifiedAutismCenter.com – free resources for individuals with a variety of neurodiversities and disabilities, listing certified locations and connecting individuals to other resources and each other.

