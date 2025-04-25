TORG and Big Plan Holdings Announce Strategic Collaboration to Redevelop Former Smokies Stadium at Exit 407 

Designed to serve both the local community and the millions of travelers who pass through annually, the project aims to breathe new life into the iconic area.

KNOXVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TORG , a leader in retail real estate advisory and redevelopment, and Big Plan Holdings , a Nashville-based, family-owned investment and real estate development company, today announced a strategic collaboration to redevelop the iconic former Smokies Stadium located at Exit 407 — a major gateway to the Great Smoky Mountains.This ambitious joint venture seeks to reimagine the site as a vibrant destination, blending a dynamic mix of retail, entertainment, dining, and hospitality offerings. Designed to serve both the local community and the millions of travelers who pass through annually, the project aims to breathe new life into the iconic area. By combining TORG’s deep expertise in retail and commercial real estate with Big Plan Holdings’ visionary approach to placemaking and investment, the redevelopment is poised to deliver a significant economic impact while elevating the overall visitor experience.Josh Joseph, CEO of Big Plan Holdings, commented, "We are thrilled to partner with TORG to revitalize this key property. Our vision aligns perfectly with TORG’s retail strategy, and together, we intend to create an impactful and sustainable development that will drive significant growth and community engagement."The redevelopment of the former Smokies Stadium site aligns with ongoing initiatives to enhance tourism and economic vitality in Sevier County. Both firms are committed to working closely with local stakeholders, businesses, and government leaders to ensure the project complements regional goals and community values.Further details on the redevelopment plans and timelines will be released in the coming months.###About TORG is a premier real estate advisory and redevelopment firm specializing in the outlet retail sector. With a robust portfolio of successful projects and deep industry relationships, TORG excels in creating dynamic retail environments that drive economic growth and consumer engagement. For more information, visit www.outletresource.com About Big Plan Holdings (BPH) Big Plan Holdings is a dynamic investment and real estate development firm known for transformative projects across retail, hospitality, and entertainment sectors. Committed to innovation and community-centric development, BPH creates destinations that foster economic prosperity and social engagement. For more information, visit www.bigplanholdings.com

