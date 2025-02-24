Boys & Girls Clubs of the Tennessee Valley Receives CHAMPION of Youth Award for Advocacy on Behalf of Youth

Boys & Girls Clubs of America CHAMPION for Youth

Boys & Girls Clubs of the Tennessee Valley Receives CHAMPION of Youth Award – Club Recognized for Advocacy on Behalf of Youth

KNOXVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Boys & Girls Clubs of the Tennessee Valley received a CHAMPION of Youth award from Boys & Girls Clubs of America for their advocacy on behalf of Tennessee’s youth.“Clubs like ours have a unique role as community leaders in providing valuable afterschool programs to our country’s youth that enable them to achieve great futures,” said Bart McFadden, President & CEO. “We are wholly committed to raising the visibility of the needs of the youth in our community, especially the ones who need usmost, and show what we can accomplish with the support of our elected officials and our community.”The Boys & Girls Clubs of America’s Club Advocacy Engagement Recognition Program recognizes the advocacy work Clubs do every day, with a major emphasis on impact, creativity and innovation. The program consists of three tiers for Clubs: Advocate (first 50% of Clubs), Hero (next 40% of Clubs) and Champion (top 10% of Clubs). Clubs get points for impactful engagements and those points determine in which tier a Club is placed.“Boys & Girls Clubs champion opportunities for all youth, equipping young people with the experiences and tools they need to succeed, added McFadden. “Our advocacy isn’t just a one-day event. We are raising our voices every single day, to ensure top issues and solutions impacting young people are prioritized in our community, our state and at the national level.”

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.