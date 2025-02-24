Boys & Girls Clubs of the Tennessee Valley Notice of Data Breach

KNOXVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- We are writing to provide notice to former employees and volunteers, and persons – including youth and their legal guardians who participated in our programs – of a data breach incident (the “Incident”) experienced by our organization, Boys & Girls Clubs of the Tennessee Valley.What Happened: On November 23, 2024, Boys & Girls Clubs of the Tennessee Valley became aware of potential unauthorized access to our network. Upon discovery, we took immediate action to secure our network and investigate the Incident. We retained legal counsel and outside IT forensics specialists (at the direction of counsel) to investigate. After a thorough investigation, we learned that an unauthorized actor gained access to our systems between November 19 and November 23, 2024, and accessed and exfiltrated some data, which may include your personal data as described below.What Information Was Involved: The types of information contained within the impacted data varies by individual, but includes first and last name, Social Security numbers and/or driver’s license numbers.What We Are Doing: We are taking this incident seriously. We have reported the incident to the law enforcement.What You Can Do: We are unaware of any reported fraud or fraudulent activity involving personal information that may have been involved in this incident. However, as a general matter, it is important to be vigilant against incidents of identity theft and fraud by reviewing your credit reports and account statements for suspicious activity and errors. If you discover any suspicious or unusual activity on your accounts, please promptly contact the financial institution or company.For More Information: If you have any questions regarding the incident, please do not hesitate to contact Markus Jackson at mjackson@bgctnv.org.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.