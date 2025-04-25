Minister Thembi Simelane addresses Small, Medium and Micro Enterprises (SMME) incubation event , 25 Apr

Minister of Human Settlements, Thembi Simelane, will on Friday, 25 April 2025, deliver a keynote address at the Small, Medium and Micro Enterprises (SMME) incubation event to catalyse transformation in the property sector in Midrand, Gauteng.

The event seeks to highlight and celebrate progress made in transforming the property sector through various initiatives employed by the Property Practitioners Regulatory Authority (PPRA), an agency of the Department of Human Settlements

The occasion will also provide a platform to discuss challenges and opportunities for SMMEs in South Africa and share updates on PPRA transformation programmes and business opportunities.

The SMME Incubator Programme was established to provide financial and non-financial support to 100% black-owned and controlled enterprises in the property sector, thus enhancing the participation of black-owned businesses in the property sector.

Last month, Simelane launched the National Housing Finance Corporation’s Emerging Contractors and Developers Incubator Programme to increase the participation of aspiring developers in the human settlements value chain, with an added focus on designated groups (women, youth, and people with disabilities).

Date: Friday, 25 April 2025

Time: 9:00

Venue: Premier Hotel, Midrand

Enquiries:

Tsekiso Machike, Spokesperson to the Minister

Cell: 077 410 5050

E-mail:Tsekiso.machike@dhs.gov.za

Mandulo Maphumulo, Acting Head of Communications

Cell: 082 099 7699

E-mail: Mandulo.maphumulo@dhs.gov.za

