Butler Specialty Company Offers Rich Material Mix in New End & Side Tables Line

The company offers a range of materials from marble to metal in the latest living room accent pieces.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Butler Specialty Company, a 95-year veteran in the furniture industry, offers a new collection of end tables and side tables featuring an extensive range of materials. The collection includes pieces crafted from marble, glass, metal, wood, and other premium materials, giving interior designers and homeowners multiple options for enhancing living spaces.

The new line includes over 100 distinct table designs available in various styles including modern/contemporary, traditional/formal, and transitional aesthetics. Notable pieces in the collection include the Nora End Table series available in multiple finishes, the marble-topped Triton Side Table, and the Carrera Nesting Side Tables.

"Our latest collection represents Butler's commitment to material diversity and design versatility," said David Bergman, CEO of Butler Specialty Company. "We've carefully selected materials that not only provide aesthetic appeal but also ensure durability and longevity in everyday use."

The collection features tables constructed from various materials including:

• Wood in multiple premium grains and finishes

• Marble and stone surfaces

• Metal frames and accents in gold, silver, and bronze tones

• Glass tops and shelving

• Specialty materials including rattan, raffia, and acrylic

According to product listings on the company website, many items in the new collection are currently in stock and available for immediate delivery. The tables range in style from coastal and industrial designs to mid-century and contemporary aesthetics.

Butler Specialty Company serves multiple distribution channels throughout the United States and Canada, including e-commerce retailers, furniture showrooms, interior designers, and hospitality businesses. The company adds new products to its collection monthly, reflecting its commitment to staying current with design trends.

The company's approach to furniture design follows its stated mission of making each item "the brightest spot in your room." With over nine decades of experience, Butler has established relationships with global partners and manufacturing resources to source quality materials for its furniture pieces.

For businesses interested in placing orders, visit the Butler Specialty Company website at www.butlerspecialty.net or call +1 (773) 221-1200 or e-mail at orders (at) butlerspecialty (dot) net.

