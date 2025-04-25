Sober in Cyber and Lush Concepts Invite RSAC Attendees to Rockin’ Mocktails: An Alcohol-Free Networking Experience

Join us at the Rockin' Mocktails event during RSAC on April 28th Sober in Cyber Thank you to our Platinum sponsor Lush Concepts

An inclusive, alcohol-free afterparty during the RSA Conference featuring mocktails, music, and meaningful connections – all the buzz without the booze

Rockin’ Mocktails gives cybersecurity professionals a space where authentic networking thrives without the social pressure to drink.” — Jen VanAntwerp, Sober in Cyber Founder

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sober in Cyber , the nonprofit driving inclusive, alcohol-free connections in cybersecurity, is bringing back its Rockin’ Mocktails event on April 28th during the RSA Conference. Supported by Platinum sponsor Lush Concepts and other community partners, the event offers RSAC attendees a refreshing twist on traditional conference parties, complete with custom mocktails, vibrant music, and creative flair.Taking place on Monday, April 28th from 7:00-9:00 PM Pacific, the event is hosted just a short walk from the Moscone Center and is open to all RSA Conference attendees. Registered guests will enjoy an evening of zero-proof celebration with a live DJ, gourmet bites, punk rock-themed arts & crafts, and an onsite temporary tattoo artist so partiers can get some commitment-free ink.“Rockin’ Mocktails gives cybersecurity professionals a space where authentic networking thrives without the social pressure to drink,” says Jen VanAntwerp, Founder of Sober in Cyber. “Whether you’re sober, sober-curious, or just looking for a new way to network, come join us for connection, creativity, and celebration.”Ryan Payne, President of Lush Concepts, echoes the sentiment: “At Lush Concepts, we believe that the beauty of great design is represented through clarity and connection – values that align perfectly with what the Rockin’ Mocktails event represents. We’re proud to support this one-of-a-kind experience that fosters community and inclusion during one of the industry’s largest gatherings.”— Event Details at a Glance —▶ Date/Time: April 28, 2025 | 7:00-9:00 PM. Pacific▶ Location: First Floor of the KPMG Building, 55 Second Street (pre-registration is required)▶ Event Website: https://www.soberincyber.org/events-1/rockin-mocktails-at-rsac-25 Registration is open to all individuals working in infosec who are attending the RSA Conference.— About Sober in Cyber —Sober in Cyber is a volunteer-led nonprofit organization committed to creating alcohol-free events and building a community for sober and sober-curious individuals in cybersecurity. With a mission to provide a comfortable platform for professional networking without alcohol, the organization plays a vital role in fostering inclusivity within the cybersecurity industry. Join the movement at https://www.soberincyber.org/ — About Lush Concepts —Lush Concepts is a design-led technology studio partnered with Content Workshop. We believe that the best digital solutions are created at the intersection of business strategy, audience expectations, and artfully applied technology. Our mission is to fill the internet with beautiful and impactful websites. Learn more at https://lush.io/ — Media Contacts —JVAN Consulting for Sober in Cyber | press@soberincyber.orgRyan Payne for Lush Concepts | ryan@lush.io

