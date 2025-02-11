EmberOT Launches IgniteOnsite: The Portable OT Cybersecurity Assessment and Response Bundle

IgniteOnsite - Powering your industrial security Go Bag EmberOT - Visibility and Security for Critical Infrastructure

A Fast, Flexible, and Scalable Game-Changer for OT Cybersecurity Assessments and Incident Response

We designed this bundle to remove the barriers that often slow down cybersecurity assessments and incident response” — Jori VanAntwerp, EmberOT CEO & Founder

CHANDLER, AZ, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- EmberOT , a leading provider of industrial asset and network monitoring solutions, today announced the launch of IgniteOnsite, a powerful new portable OT cybersecurity assessment and response bundle designed to equip cyber consultancies, MSSPs, and OT security teams with unparalleled visibility, flexibility, and rapid deployment capabilities.Combining EmberOT’s proven software-driven security solution with lightweight, deploy-anywhere Ember sensors, IgniteOnsite empowers security teams to rapidly assess, detect, and respond to cyber threats in industrial environments, whether on-site, across multiple locations, or in air-gapped facilities.— Simplified OT Security Deployment —Industrial networks and critical infrastructure organizations need scalable, portable, and real-time assessment tools that work across diverse and distributed environments. Unlike traditional OT security solutions that require extensive hardware installations and costly deployments, IgniteOnsite is a software-first, consultant-friendly solution that delivers immediate results with minimal setup.“IgniteOnsite is a game-changer for OT security teams and cyber consultancies,” said Jori VanAntwerp, Founder & CEO of EmberOT. “We designed this bundle to remove the barriers that often slow down cybersecurity assessments and incident response. With IgniteOnsite, consultants and operators get the tools they need, without unnecessary complexity, so they can rapidly deploy, assess, and defend OT environments whenever and wherever needed.”— IgniteOnsite Key Features —The IgniteOnsite bundle redefines portable OT cybersecurity through several key features:✅ Portable, Software-Driven Deployment - Works on existing hardware, dedicated devices, or a consultant’s laptop. No bulky equipment is required.✅ Automated Asset Discovery & Threat Detection - IgniteOnsite rapidly identifies vulnerabilities, rogue devices, and network anomalies in OT environments.✅ Multi-Site & Air-Gapped Capability - Deploy lightweight Ember sensors across multiple locations or restricted networks for real-time, localized assessments.✅ Scalable & Cost-Effective Licensing - A flexible, per-seat subscription model allows MSSPs and consultancies to scale as needed, without large upfront investments.✅ Seamless Reporting & Analytics - Centralized dashboards provide a unified view of cybersecurity findings, accelerating response times and decision-making.— Built for Industrial Environments —IgniteOnsite is purpose-built for critical infrastructure and industrial cybersecurity teams, ensuring offline functionality, real-time security insights, and seamless integration with existing workflows. From vulnerability assessments to threat hunting and incident response, IgniteOnsite empowers OT security professionals to stay ahead of cyber risks - anytime, anywhere.— IgniteOnsite Availability —The IgniteOnsite bundle is available now. To schedule a demo or learn more, visit https://emberot.com/ or contact info@emberot.com. You can also view a datasheet at https://bit.ly/IgniteOnsite-datasheet ---🔥 About EmberOT 🔥EmberOT solves critical infrastructure security challenges by meeting organizations where they are today. Where predecessor solutions are hardware-dependent and cost-prohibitive, EmberOT’s software-based sensors remove those barriers and help organizations monitor and defend their environments NOW while showing them a path to the FUTURE. Combining secure by design with defense in depth, the EmberOT software provides immediate observability and detection, actionable insights, and guidance on “What should I do next?” to ensure critical infrastructure resilience and security. Learn more at https://www.emberot.com/

