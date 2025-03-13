EmberOT Launches Version 3.2 with Enhanced Security Features and Streamlined Workflows

EmberOT Version 3.2 for Critical Infrastructure Security EmberOT - Visibility and Security for Critical Infrastructure EmberOT Version 3.2 Product dashboards

Latest Version of Critical Infrastructure Security Software Empowers Operators with More Control, Customizations, and Security-Enhancing Backend Improvements

Every improvement in EmberOT version 3.2 was made with the aim of empowering industrial operators with the specific information they need to best defend their environment.” — Jori VanAntwerp, EmberOT CEO & Founder

CHANDLER, AZ, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- EmberOT , a leading provider of industrial asset and network monitoring solutions, today announced the launch of Version 3.2. This release features a number of improvements that empower operators and security teams to better leverage real-time data. The update includes entirely new features, such as Gravwell integration for more data storage capability, user-friendly compliance workflows, and additional protocols. The newly streamlined interface was created with users and operators in mind and offers a useful customization capability that fosters quick and efficient decision-making."Our goal has always been to ensure that operators and defenders on any sized critical infrastructure or industrial campus can easily monitor and improve the security and operability of their systems," said Jori VanAntwerp, Founder and CEO of EmberOT. "These updates create a software environment in which industrial operators can make quick decisions in response to a threat or conduct long-term analysis with useful, real-time data almost effortlessly. Every improvement in EmberOT version 3.2 was made with the aim of empowering industrial operators with the specific information they need to best defend their environment."— EmberOT 3.2 for Industrial Security —EmberOT is a scalable, flexible, and technology-agnostic software solution for operational technology (OT) networks and industrial control systems (ICS). The software provides unparalleled visibility, risk quantification, and event data processing, empowering industrial operators to protect critical infrastructure effectively.— Key Features of the Version 3.2 Update —Streamlined User Interface with More Customization:● More Responsive UI: The refined interface includes customizable asset tables and improved notifications.● Real-Time Visibility: New dashboards provide instant insights into network activity, asset inventory, and potential threats, giving security teams an accurate high-level view into systems.● Intuitive Access Control: Managing users just got even easier! EmberOT’s user management and streamlined authentication make it simple to add, remove, and control access, improving security without additional tools.● Expanded data storage with Gravwell: EmberOT now integrates with Gravwell for expanded data analytics, making it easier to search, analyze, and visualize security telemetry across multiple solutions.● Effortless License Compliance: Easily manage EmberOT licenses with an intuitive workflow, ensuring uninterrupted access and compliance with minimal effort.Back-end Improvements for Improved Control and Better Security:● Deeper Protocol Visibility: Enhanced BACnet, DNP3, and SELFM dissectors provide precise, human-readable details, helping defenders and operators quickly pinpoint efficiency, resiliency, safety, and security concerns in industrial networks.● Enhanced Threat Hunting: Download detailed threat detection logs and Packet Captures (PCAPs) for deeper analysis, empowering security teams to investigate incidents and refine protections against evolving cyber threats.● Smarter Traffic Analysis: EmberOT's Dissection and Flow Identifier engines reduce noise and provide unparalleled visibility into broadcast, serial, and Ethernet frame transmissions, shedding light on non-standard protocols and traffic types often overlooked in industrial networks.Take Control of your OT Assets: Track, edit, and enrich asset data with new workflows. Users can now filter, tag, and restore asset values with ease, ensuring accurate visibility and rapid response to threats.— Experience the New EmberOT Version 3.2 —Request a demo of EmberOT Version 3.2 today at https://www.emberot.com/ to streamline and enhance your OT/ICS security.🔥 About EmberOT 🔥EmberOT solves critical infrastructure security challenges by meeting organizations where they are today. Where predecessor solutions are hardware-dependent and cost-prohibitive, EmberOT’s software-based sensors remove those barriers and help organizations monitor and defend their environments NOW while showing them a path to the FUTURE. Combining secure by design with defense in depth, the EmberOT software provides immediate observability and detection, actionable insights, and guidance on “What should I do next?” to ensure critical infrastructure resilience and security. Learn more at https://www.emberot.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.