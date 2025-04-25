NEBRASKA, April 25 - CONTACT:

Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495

Gov. Pillen: Applications Sought for New NPERS Director

LINCOLN, NE – Today, Governor Jim Pillen announced the Nebraska Public Employees Retirement Systems (NPERS) is taking applications to fill the role of director. The vacancy is due to the departure of Director John Murante on January 1, 2025. Pursuant to state law (Neb. Rev. Stat. §84-1503), appointment to this position is subject to approval by the Governor and legislative confirmation.

NPERS administers several statewide retirement systems and the state’s deferred compensation plan. Ideally, candidates will have an advanced degree in business administration, public administration, finance/accounting or a related field. They should also have experience with, or demonstrated knowledge of, qualified public employee retirement plan administration as well as supervisory or management experience. The director may not simultaneously serve on the Public Employees Retirement Board.

Additional information and instruction for submitting an application can be found at https://statejobs.nebraska.gov

The closing date is Thursday, May 22.