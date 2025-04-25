Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,363 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,510 in the last 365 days.

Gov. Pillen: Applications Sought for New NPERS Director

NEBRASKA, April 25 - CONTACT:

Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495

 

Gov. Pillen: Applications Sought for New NPERS Director

 

LINCOLN, NE – Today, Governor Jim Pillen announced the Nebraska Public Employees Retirement Systems (NPERS) is taking applications to fill the role of director. The vacancy is due to the departure of Director John Murante on January 1, 2025. Pursuant to state law (Neb. Rev. Stat. §84-1503), appointment to this position is subject to approval by the Governor and legislative confirmation.   

NPERS administers several statewide retirement systems and the state’s deferred compensation plan. Ideally, candidates will have an advanced degree in business administration, public administration, finance/accounting or a related field. They should also have experience with, or demonstrated knowledge of, qualified public employee retirement plan administration as well as supervisory or management experience. The director may not simultaneously serve on the Public Employees Retirement Board.

Additional information and instruction for submitting an application can be found at https://statejobs.nebraska.gov

Nebraska State Jobs: Home

Good Life. Great Opportunity. Are you living “the Good Life?” Here, the Good Life isn’t just a state. It’s a state of mind. From welcoming communities to work-life balance and widespread opportunities—you’ll find there’s no place like Nebraska.

The closing date is Thursday, May 22.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Gov. Pillen: Applications Sought for New NPERS Director

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more