Township of Pennsauken Bids for Better with OpenGov

PENNSAUKEN , NJ, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Struggling with a lack of visibility into vendor engagement and a decentralized process for managing specifications, officials from Pennsauken Township in Camden County, NJ, set out to find a modern solution that could bring structure and transparency to their procurement process. They found that solution in OpenGov, the leading provider of AI-enabled, cloud-based software designed for the unique needs of local government.Just across the river from Philadelphia, Pennsauken had long relied on posting bid packets to its website without tracking who was downloading them, leading to minimal vendor responses and little insight into its vendor base. Township staff sought a platform to centralize procurement operations, boost transparency, and drive stronger vendor participation. OpenGov Procurement & Contract Management stood out for its end-to-end functionality, from bid development to vendor tracking, paired with responsive support and an intuitive interface.With the implementation of OpenGov Procurement & Contract Management, officials anticipate a more transparent, efficient, and engaging procurement process. Staff now have greater insight into vendor activity, while departments will benefit from a fully centralized system to reduce miscommunication and improve coordination. Additionally, the Township expects to increase vendor responses thanks to a more accessible and intuitive bidding experience.The Township joins more than 2,000 public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.OpenGov is the leader in AI-enabled software for cities, counties, state agencies, and special districts. With a mission to power more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves more than 2,000 communities across the United States. OpenGov is built exclusively for the unique asset management, permitting and licensing, procurement, tax and revenue, budgeting and planning, and financial management needs of the public sector. The OpenGov platform empowers organizations to operate more efficiently, adapt to change, and strengthen trust in the communities they serve. Learn more or request a demo at opengov.com

