Interior Highlights Critical Mineral Prospects on the Seafloor

Date: April 24, 2025

RESTON, VA. — The Department of the Interior today published a factsheet created by the U.S. Geological Survey showing prospective locations of critical minerals on the seafloor, highlighting the future opportunity to source the minerals needed to support the nation’s economy and security from underwater lands belonging to the United States.

“This survey of seafloor minerals represents a critical step in advancing the Trump administration’s commitment to unlocking America’s vast natural resources,” said Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum. “By enhancing our understanding of the mineral wealth beneath our oceans, we are fostering American Energy Independence, supporting the growth of vital industries, and ensuring that our nation remain competitive on the global stage.”

USGS leads the national effort to assess mineral resources offshore, particularly in the U.S. Exclusive Economic Zone, seabed territory belonging to the U.S. that is larger than the land area of the U.S.

“USGS science is extending our understanding of where critical minerals may be found, such as mineral formations in the Escanaba Trough deep under the Pacific,” said Sarah Ryker, acting director of the USGS. “USGS research and mapping of seabed minerals and the environments in which they are found complements our work on land-based minerals and supply chains.”

Among the key points in the factsheet:

Minerals can be found in every ocean basin, from the coastal zone to the deep ocean.

Nickel, cobalt and manganese, used in stainless steel, superalloys and batteries, are abundant in seafloor deposits.

Rare earth elements and yttrium are present as well as platinum and other platinum group elements, which are critical minerals, as well as gold and silver.

The factsheet includes a USGS seabed minerals map showing prospective regions where minerals may occur based on where geological and oceanographic conditions are favorable. Only a few locations have sufficient data to determine whether they have deposits that could be viable for commercial production. This data gap can only be filled through dedicated sampling and mapping.

“USGS science predicts and scientists work with partners to locate resources the nation needs. We then provide the mineral, ecosystem and hazard science around these potential resources. We have more to do to help fill in the details of these maps,” said Amy Gartman, lead of the USGS Global Seabed Minerals Resources Project.

Since 1962, the USGS has led scientific inquiries into the potential for deep sea mining -- including locating seabed mineral resources, mechanisms for seabed mining, and environmental impacts. The USGS collaborates with the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, both of which have regulatory authority for ocean areas.

On land, the U.S. was under-mapped compared to other nations and in 2018 the USGS started the Earth Mapping Resources Initiative in President Trump’s first administration. Since then, the USGS has mapped 30 % of land-based critical mineral resources and is simultaneously working to map seabed resources. USGS critical minerals efforts include analyzing global supply chain risks, mineral needs for domestic industry and defense and future production capacity. The USGS also partners with state geological surveys, private companies, universities and federal agencies in its efforts to identify and map undiscovered mineral resources below ground and in old mine and energy wastes.

See the USGS factsheet here.

