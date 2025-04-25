FitnessGram Launches Mobile App to Transform Physical Fitness Assessment

FitnessGram Logo FitnessGram App

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- GreenLight Fitness announced today the launch of FitnessGram, a groundbreaking mobile app that streamlines physical fitness assessment for teachers nationwide. This new addition to the FitnessGram family enables educators to manage student fitness assessments directly from their phones or tablets, significantly improving the platform's accessibility and ease of use. The FitnessGram App introduces three game-changing features:• Offline Assessment Capability: Teachers can enter scores without internet connectivity• Quick Event Access: Streamlined interface for rapid data entry during active classes• Mobile-First Design: Optimized for both phones and tablets for maximum convenience"The FitnessGram App represents a significant step forward in our mission to empower students, parents, and teachers in promoting lifelong health and wellness," said Manoj Kutty, CEO, GreenLight Fitness. By making fitness assessments more accessible and user-friendly for educators, while paving the way for collaborative goal-setting between students, parents, and teachers, we're staying true to Dr. Kenneth Cooper's vision of helping people live better, longer lives. This app isn't just about making assessments easier—it's about creating a foundation for students to take ownership of their health journey and develop habits that will serve them well into the future.Future updates to the app will expand its capabilities to include student goal-setting features, enabling young people to work collaboratively with their parents and teachers to establish and track personal fitness objectives.Download today from the Apple and Android stores:Apple- https://apps.apple.com/us/app/fitnessgram-app/id6742543135 For more information about the FitnessGram App, please get in touch with us at :Fitnessgram@greenlightfitness.orgOr visit: https://www fitnessgram.net /.

