Next American Sports Pro Football Tryouts coming soon join Scout Jerry Behan and Former NFL Player Mark Washington

First Football Tryouts for Next American Sports Pro we are looking for athletes that play each position.

Now is the Time to showcase your talent! Don't miss this chance to shine, Bring your A Game” — Executive Producer Alexis Levi

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Next American Sports Pro, the groundbreaking sports competition and talent development platform, is now accepting applications for its highly anticipated Football Division. The program is set to feature expert mentorship from ex-football player Jerry Behan, Director of Pro Football and College Scouting for Hidden Gemz, Attended El Capitan High School and Arizona State #1 Recruit for Football in California 1973-1976 in Dallas Texas and former NFL player Mark Washington also graduated from Arizona State University and Texas State University. Left a year early for the NFL in 2007. Played for the SF 49ers, Dolphins, Cardinals and Vikings Retired in 2013. Both bring unparalleled experience to aspiring athletes looking to elevate their game.This division is part of Next American Sports Pro’s mission to discover and develop elite sports talent through a made-for-TV sports competition, similar to American Idol, but for athletes. Competitors will have the opportunity to showcase their skills, engage in high-level training, and be evaluated by seasoned professionals, with the ultimate goal of being crowned the Next American Sports Pro in Football.“Our goal is to provide athletes with the exposure, coaching, and career guidance they need to succeed at the highest level,” said Alexis Levi, Creator & CEO of Next American Sports Pro. “With legends like Jerry Behan and Mark Washington leading the charge, this is a rare opportunity for football players to gain mentorship from those who have played the game at an elite level.” They along with a few others will be front and center for the Tryouts and our proposed 5 city tour.Applications are now open for aspiring and experienced football athletes who are ready to take on the challenge. Later will include Action Photos and Video Clip. Both virtual and in-person tryouts will be held in multiple locations across the U.S.For more information and to apply, visit [Next American Sports Pro Website]. http://www.nextamericansportspro.com About Next American Sports ProNext American Sports Pro is a first-of-its-kind sports talent competition spanning multiple sports, giving athletes nationwide and internationally a platform to showcase their abilities. The program offers expert coaching, scouting, and career opportunities for athletes at all levels, with a focus on developing the next generation of sports superstars.Media Contact:Alexis Levialexislevi@nextamericansportspro.com877-801-6398Next Sports Pro

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.