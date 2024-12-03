Next American Sports Pro Announces Star-Studded MMA Team for Upcoming Tryouts and Competition

Next American Sports Pro MMA Tryouts

It's an American Idol-style show for Sports

Next American Sports Pro Competition bringing MMA Amateur Athletes to the biggest Sports competition in the world. Now is the Time!!!” — Executive Producer Alexis Levi

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Next American Sports Pro Competition is raising the bar in sports entertainment, bringing together a powerhouse team of MMA professionals and industry legends to lead its revolutionary competition series. The competition will be held with the intent of finding 10 Top MMA Athletes to compete for the Title- Next American Sports Pro MMA Champion (1st Season) The event will be a closed tryout at the Hall of Fame MMA Champion Randy Coutures Xtreme Couture Gym.This season, Kim Couture, a trailblazing MMA athlete, and trainer, will serve as the Lead Judge. Known as a pioneer in women mixed martial arts, Couture brings unparalleled expertise and passion to the judging panel.Joining the team as an Advisor is Gary DeFranco, best known for his work on the iconic series Ultimate Fighter. DeFranco’s creative vision and deep understanding of combat sports storytelling will ensure a dynamic and unforgettable viewing experience.On the scouting front, Alexis Levi, a renowned Sports Executive and Creator of the Next American Sports Pro Competition, will bring her expertise in talent identification and athlete development. Her extensive industry connections and proven track record promise to deliver a platform that nurtures both new and seasoned MMA talent.The competition also boasts a lineup of elite MMA trainers, including:JuanCamilo Ronderos, a celebrated fighter and coach with a reputation for developing top-tier athletes.Greg Fredo, an experienced trainer from the prestigious Mayweather Gym, whose fighters are known for their precision, discipline, and dominance in the ring.The Next American Sports Pro MMA division promises an action-packed season of intense challenges, showcasing the skills, resilience, and determination of athletes from across the nation. Competitors will vie for the title of The Next American Sports Pro under the guidance of these industry icons.This groundbreaking series combines the thrill of professional MMA with the excitement of a made-for-TV competition. Fans can expect heart-pounding moments, behind-the-scenes insights, and a celebration of the grit and glory that define the world of MMA.About Next American Sports Pro:The Next American Sports Pro is a unique sports competition spanning 15 sports and featuring athletes from the United States and 15 Countries. Combining athletic challenges with entertainment, the competition crowns one athlete in each sport as The Next American Sports Pro in the U.S. and The Next Sports Star internationally.Media Contact:Alexis LeviExecutive ProducerNext American Sports Pro877-801-6398alexislevi@nextamericansportspro.com

Next American Sports Pro Tryouts Promo

