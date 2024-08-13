Next American Sports Pro Announces Esteemed Judges Panel for Upcoming Basketball Competition
The Biggest Sports Competition Show in the World”LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Next American Sports Pro is thrilled to announce the distinguished panel of judges for its highly anticipated basketball competition. This event, set to take place with the first tryout in Las Vegas, will showcase top-tier talent evaluated by some of the most respected figures in the sports industry.
Judges Panel:
Rick Barry: A legend in the basketball world, Rick Barry is a Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame inductee and one of the NBA's Top 50 players of all time. Barry's illustrious career and deep understanding of the game bring unparalleled expertise to the judging panel.
Alexis Levi: A trailblazer in the sports executive arena, Alexis Levi is the Creator and CEO of Next American Sports Pro. She is recognized in the 2023 Who's Who of America and holds the distinction of being the first African American woman to own, be CEO, and General Manager of a men's basketball team. Levi's visionary leadership and commitment to excellence are instrumental in the success of this competition.
Clive Williamson: A certified sports agent with an extensive background in NBA, FIBA, soccer, and WNBA, Clive Williamson brings a wealth of knowledge and experience in athlete representation and sports management. His keen eye for talent and strategic insights will be invaluable in evaluating the competitors.
Event Details:
Date: September 23, 2024
Location: Las Vegas, NV
First Tryout: Open to aspiring basketball professionals aiming to showcase their skills and earn their place in the spotlight.
Next American Sports Pro is dedicated to discovering and nurturing the next generation of basketball talent. The competition promises to be a landmark event, providing a platform for athletes to demonstrate their abilities in front of an esteemed panel of judges and industry professionals.
About Next American Sports Pro: Next American Sports Pro is a premier organization committed to advancing sports talent through innovative competitions and programs. Under the leadership of Alexis Levi, the organization aims to create opportunities for athletes to excel and achieve their professional aspirations.
