MPD Arrests Suspect in Two Sex Offenses

The Metropolitan Police Department has announced an arrest has been made in two sexual abuse offenses in Northwest, D.C.

On Wednesday, April 2, 2025, at approximately 8:26 a.m., the suspect engaged in unwanted sexual contact with a victim in the 500 block of 12th Street, Northwest. The suspect fled the scene after committing the offense. CNN: 25047557

On Saturday, April 12, 2025, at approximately 2:00 p.m., the suspect engaged in unwanted sexual contact with a victim in the 1100 block of K Street, Northwest. The suspect fled the scene after committing the offense. CCN: 25053154

On Wednesday, April 23, 2025, Second District officers, familiar with these offenses located and arrested the suspect. As a result of the detectives’ investigation, 31-year-old Devonte Antonio Sterling of no fixed address was charged with two counts of Misdemeanor Sexual Abuse.