XMPro Named as a Specialist Vendor in Gartner® Report: Best Practices Preparing for Agentic and AI Agent Services

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- XMPro, a provider of intelligent business operations solutions for asset-intensive industries, today announced it has been named in the Gartnerreport "Best Practices Preparing for Agentic and AI Agent Services Opportunities" published on April 15, 2025. This report provides guidance for tech services leaders designing agentic AI service offerings.According to the report, "AI everywhere is dominating the marketing talk tracks among enterprise applications software vendors. "Pieter van Schalkwyk, CEO of XMPro, commented: "We are pleased to be mentioned in this Gartner report, which we see as aligned with our focus on industrial-grade AI agents that drive tangible operational improvements for our customers. At XMPro, we enable enterprises to rapidly compose intelligent operations solutions that leverage domain-specific AI agents. Our XMPro iBOS helps organizations integrate Multi-Agent Generative Systems with their operational data to support decision-making and optimize workflows in complex industrial environments."The Gartner report discusses the emerging landscape of AI agents, noting that "prospects face many challenges in successfully deploying AI. Such deployments now span business data and business processes, demanding a fresh approach to data management, change management, the tech stack, costs and evaluating proofs of concept on technical and organizational merit." The report provides guidance to tech services leaders on how to prepare for opportunities in this space.About XMPro's ApproachXMPro iBOS enables organizations to rapidly compose intelligent business operation solutions, integrating Multi-Agent Generative Systems, machine learning, and advanced analytics.Key capabilities include:• Composite AI Architecture: XMPro's platform combines multiple AI techniques including generative AI, machine learning, and domain-specific models in a unified framework that enables agents to collaborate effectively across different operational contexts• Truth-Grounded Agents: XMPro agents utilize real-time operational data and industrial knowledge bases to ground their reasoning in factual information, reducing the risk of hallucinations and ensuring recommendations are based on operational reality• Action Agents with Guardrails: The platform enables the configuration of agents that can not only analyze situations but also trigger actions within operational systems, while implementing appropriate governance controls and authorization workflows• Seamless Integration: XMPro connects operational technology (OT) and information technology (IT) systems, enabling agents to access comprehensive context while bridging traditional industrial silos• Industrial Knowledge Framework: The platform incorporates domain-specific expertise for manufacturing, mining, utilities, and other asset-intensive industries, allowing agents to understand specialized terminology and processesSource: Gartner, "Best Practices Preparing for Agentic and AI Agent Services Opportunities," Cathy Tornbohm, April 15, 2025, ID G00823146Gartner DisclaimerGARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.About XMProXMPro helps enterprises integrate data, enhance decision-making, and automate workflows to achieve measurable business outcomes. The company's Multi-Agent Generative Systems (MAGS) platform combines digital twins with generative AI to help optimize industrial operations, improve asset performance, and support decision-making. By focusing on scalability and intelligence, XMPro empowers businesses to optimize their operations and deliver value across complex environments. XMPro serves organizations in manufacturing, mining, energy, utilities, and defense sectors.

