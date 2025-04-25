Uncovering Buried Secrets and Unfinished Stories in the Final Chapter of Mic Lowther’s The Moorhouse Trilogy

What Mom & Dad Never Told Us by Mic Lowther

What Mom & Dad Never Told Us Unveils Deception, Hidden Clues, and Shocking Family Secrets in the Final Chapter of The Moorhouse Trilogy

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In "What Mom & Dad Never Told Us," Mic Lowther composes a gripping conclusion to The Moorhouse Trilogy, sending readers on a twisting journey of deception, hidden clues, and shocking discoveries.For decades, Caroline, David, and Juliana Moorhouse believed their mother had died in a tragic car accident when they were teenagers. But as they begin searching for answers, nagging doubts turn into an investigation that reveals deeply buried family secrets. Their father’s passing a decade ago left them with hidden collections and an unfinished 146-page manuscript—a project he mysteriously abandoned. What was he trying to uncover? And why did he stop writing?As the siblings dig deeper, a box of old documents becomes their only lifeline to the past. Clues emerge, but do they lead to the truth or more dead ends? Meanwhile, selling their highly successful family business, lending millions to other ventures, and creating an online casino empire seem unrelated—until they realize these steps might be essential to unlocking what their parents never told them.Mic Lowther delivers an unforgettable finale that keeps readers guessing until the very last page with his signature style of suspense, intricate puzzles, and layered storytelling,Attendees of the LA Times Festival of Books can explore "What Mom & Dad Never Told Us" and meet the author at the Olympus Story House Booth #182, Gold Zone, South Trousdale.Copies are available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other digital platforms. Olympus Story House is an emerging digital marketing firm based in Reseda, California that focuses on offering high-quality work at a reasonable price. Our talented staff collaborates with clients to establish a stronger brand and help them get the recognition they deserve. We have the ultimate goal of providing our authors with services that would fit a wide range of marketing budgets, offer reliable feedback and proper guidance in their projects, and present quality service. With our team of passionate marketing and publishing experts, we strive to bring our client's projects to their best potential.

