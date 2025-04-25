Mic Lowther Releases Seventeen Parcels, a Novel of Mystery and Suspense

Seventeen Parcels by Mic Lowther

A Tale of Wealth, Legacy, and Deception

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In "Seventeen Parcels," author Mic Lowther presents a mystery that takes readers on an unforgettable cross-country journey. The story follows three heirs, each facing a challenge to uncover the truth behind their father’s final wishes.Billionaire Xander Moorhouse has left behind more than just his fortune—he has left a puzzle. His three grown children, Caroline, David, and Juliana, must track down seventeen parcels scattered across various states in the U.S. These parcels, which must be opened in a specific order, hold the key to the inheritance. As doubts grow over the existence of the inheritance itself, the heirs embark on a journey that tests their trust, resolve, and determination.In "Seventeen Parcels," Lowther explores themes of family, deception, and the pursuit of truth in a suspenseful, high-stakes narrative. Readers will follow the characters through a series of twists and turns as they race to uncover what may be their greatest inheritance—or perhaps something more valuable. Mic Lowther, an experienced writer, adventurer, and computer systems analyst, brings a wealth of personal experience to his fiction. His works include non-fiction adventure books and children’s literature, and "Seventeen Parcels" is his first novel.The novel is available for purchase on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other digital platforms.Fans can also meet the author and learn more about "Seventeen Parcels" at the LA Times Festival of Books, where it will be featured at Olympus Story House Booth #182 in the Gold Zone, South Trousdale. Olympus Story House is an emerging digital marketing firm based in Reseda, California that focuses on offering high-quality work at a reasonable price. Our talented staff collaborates with clients to establish a stronger brand and help them get the recognition they deserve. We have the ultimate goal of providing our authors with services that would fit a wide range of marketing budgets, offer reliable feedback and proper guidance in their projects, and present quality service. With our team of passionate marketing and publishing experts, we strive to bring our client's projects to their best potential.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.