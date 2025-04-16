Pipe17 Joins MACH Alliance's New Open Data Model Initiative

Company’s Contribution Provides the Foundation for Interoperability in Order Operations

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, Pipe17 proudly announces its contribution to the MACH Alliance’s newly launched Open Data Model initiative, a groundbreaking project aimed at eliminating longstanding integration and interoperability challenges across the commerce technology landscape.Unveiled by the MACH Alliance—a global community committed to delivering resilient, future-proofed technology through Microservices-based, API-first, Cloud-native SaaS, and Headless (MACH) principles—the initiative will provide an open-source, publicly available common data model to enable seamless communication between modern digital solutions.As a MACH Certified Vendor, Pipe17 has donated its battle-tested, canonical data model to serve as the foundation for the initiative. Built over five years and deeply embedded at the core of Pipe17’s order operations platform, the model has been refined across thousands of real-world use cases and open-sourced from the start.“We built our data model over five years,” said Kelly Goetsch, COO of Pipe17. “It sits at the heart of our solution, has been rigorously tested in real-world use and continuously refined. We’re thrilled to contribute it to the MACH Alliance, further empowering the commerce ecosystem to innovate and scale faster.”The Open Data Model initiative is led by MACH Certified System Integrators Apply Digital, Novicell, and Valtech, with support from Amazon AWS. Additional MACH vendors, including Conscia, commercetools, Bluestone PIM, and Occtoo, have contributed sample materials to accelerate progress.The benefits of this shared model are substantial. For merchants, it means seamless integration of homegrown systems with MACH-compliant solutions. System integrators and agencies gain a repeatable, efficient framework for rapid deployments. Vendors reduce development overhead and enable fluid data flows between partner solutions.Beyond interoperability, the Open Data Model lays the groundwork for agentic AI and MCP-powered agents, promising more intelligent, action-oriented systems that can operate on a shared, standardized understanding of business data."Enterprises demand solutions that work together," said Bob Howland, Chairman of the MACH Alliance. "By standardizing an open data model, we dramatically simplify integrations. Vendors adopting the Open Data Model will find faster implementation cycles and significantly reduced complexity—enabling true interoperability that powers digital innovation."For more information on the MACH Alliance Open Data Model initiative, including how to contribute, click here About Pipe17Pipe17 Inc. provides AI-Powered Order Operations solutions for modern merchants, wholesalers and fulfillment service providers. Based in Seattle, Washington, Pipe17’s innovative combination of AI powered order orchestration and end-to-end visibility powered by a tech-enabled partner network of more than 300 selling, fulfillment and back office partners, lets businesses process more orders from more channels efficiently, dramatically reduce inventory and fulfillment costs and keep their promises to their customers.

