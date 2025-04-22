Pipe17 Announces New Partnership with commercetools to Accelerate Omnichannel Order Operations

Partnership lets Brands Manage Their Order and Inventory Flows Simply with AI

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pipe17, a leading provider of AI-powered composable Order Operations solutions to brands, retailers, 3PLs and wholesalers, today announced a strategic partnership with commercetools, the most versatile platform for enterprise commerce innovation. This new collaboration enables brands and retailers on the commercetools platform to quickly deploy, enhance, or extend their order management capabilities without the need for a large, traditional order management system (OMS).Modern brands and retailers recognize the importance of meeting shoppers wherever they are—whether that’s on marketplaces, social platforms, brand sites, or in-store. However, adding more sales channels, back office systems of record, and fulfillment options can significantly increase operational complexity. By integrating Pipe17’s order operations platform through commercetools Connect, business users can configure and automate order flows within days, ensuring all orders reach the right back office system of record and fulfillment channel with real-time accuracy and visibility.“Pipe17’s network-driven approach to connectivity and streamlined order routing aligns with our commitment to building flexible, future-proof commerce solutions. This partnership equips our shared customers with a rapid, no-code route to selling across multiple channels,”said Dirk Hoerig, founder of commercetools.Pipe17’s order operations platform offers a unique combination of connectivity, provided by a managed network of hundreds of marketplaces, 3PLs, WMSes, ERPs, Data Lakes, and other critical business applications, and intelligence, provided by its AI agent, Pippen. From advanced AI-based routing to robust inventory synchronization, Pipe17 allows organizations to unify their order operations, whether they need a full replacement or to complement an existing OMS. Over time, this modular approach lets brands gradually replace the functionality of a legacy OMS, similar to how commercetools has enabled enterprises to move away from monolithic commerce platforms.“In the same way commercetools transformed enterprise commerce technology, Pipe17 is redefining how businesses manage orders, back office integrations and fulfillment channels,” said Kelly Goetsch, Chief Operating Officer at Pipe17. “We’re delighted to partner with commercetools and give enterprise customers a faster, more agile path to launching on new channels.”Pipe17 is immediately available through commercetools Solution Hub, allowing brands and retailers to quickly add new sales channels, reduce their reliance on legacy systems, and improve operational efficiency without disruption.About Pipe17Pipe17 Inc. provides AI-Powered Order Operations solutions for modern brands, wholesalers and fulfillment service providers. Based in Seattle, Washington, Pipe17’s innovative combination of AI powered order orchestration and end-to-end visibility powered by a managed tech-enabled partner network of more than 300 selling, fulfillment and back office partners, lets businesses process more orders from more channels efficiently, dramatically reduce inventory and fulfillment costs and keep their promises to their customers. Learn more at https://Pipe17.com or at connect@pipe17.com.About commercetoolscommercetools is the leading enterprise commerce platform built to power innovation and versatility for the world’s leading brands. Our composable, cloud-native technology provides the flexibility to design tailored, scalable commerce experiences across any channel, at any scale — whether in stores, on social media, through connected devices, or in augmented reality. By removing the constraints of legacy systems, commercetools enables companies to innovate freely, personalize at scale, and quickly launch new channels to meet the evolving demands of their customers.As trusted partners to brands like Audi, Danone, Eurail, NBCUniversal, and Sephora, commercetools helps its customers set the pace of innovation, deliver exceptional experiences, and achieve sustainable growth. With commercetools, businesses don’t just adapt to change — they lead it.To learn more, visit commercetools.com.

