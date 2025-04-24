Pope Paul VI’s Pursuit of Peace Explored in Historical Volume by Rev. John F. Tuohey

Pope Paul VI and His Quest for Peace: 1963-1978: Volume One: “Never Again War!”

An in-depth examination of papal diplomacy, global conflict, and the legacy of a peacemaking pontiff.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- How does a pope fight for peace in a world at war? In Pope Paul VI and His Quest for Peace: 1963-1978 – Volume One “Never Again War!”, Rev. John F. Tuohey presents an exploration of Pope Paul VI’s bold pursuit of global peace during a turbulent era in modern history.Elected in 1963, Pope Paul VI inherited the challenges of Vatican Council II and transformed the papacy into a moral force for world peace. A defining moment in his mission occurred on October 4, 1965, when he became the first pope to address the United Nations General Assembly. Standing before representatives of 116 nations, he delivered a passionate plea: “Never again one against the other! Never again war!” His advocacy extended beyond rhetoric—his direct engagement with U.S. President Lyndon Johnson helped initiate the Paris Peace Talks, which eventually ended the Vietnam War.Rev. John F. Tuohey, PhD, a retired priest, theologian, and healthcare ethicist, brings deep historical and theological insight to this timely reflection on a forgotten yet vital peacemaker. "Pope Paul VI and His Quest for Peace: 1963–1978 – Volume One, Never Again War!"will be on display at the highly anticipated LA Times Festival of Books on April 26–27, 2025, at the Olympus Story House booth (#182) in the Gold Zone, South Trousdale. It is also available through Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other major digital bookstores. Olympus Story House is an emerging digital marketing firm based in Reseda, California that focuses on offering high-quality work at a reasonable price. Our talented staff collaborates with clients to establish a stronger brand and help them get the recognition they deserve. We have the ultimate goal of providing our authors with services that would fit a wide range of marketing budgets, offer reliable feedback and proper guidance in their projects, and present quality service. With our team of passionate marketing and publishing experts, we strive to bring our client’s projects to their best potential.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.