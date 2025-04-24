State Superintendent, State Board President Affirm Commitment to Upholding Civil Rights Laws

April 24, 2025

BALTIMORE (April 24, 2025) — On Thursday, April 3, the Maryland State Department of Education (MSDE) received notice from the U.S. Department of Education (USED) requesting acknowledgment of a document related to Title VI compliance. USED requested that MSDE confirm receipt and review of the request, acknowledge compliance with USED’s terms, and collect certification responses from its local education agencies (LEAs).

All 24 Maryland school systems signed and submitted MSDE’s certification form to affirm their commitment to full compliance with Title VI, as enacted by Congress and interpreted through applicable legal precedent. Today, these signed certifications of compliance were submitted to the U.S. Department of Education on behalf of all Maryland LEAs.

Dr. Carey M. Wright, State Superintendent of Schools, and Dr. Joshua Michael, State Board of Education President, issued a joint statement affirming their commitment to upholding civil rights laws on behalf of Maryland students. The full text is below.

“In light of recent actions at the federal level, we want to be clear on our commitment to Maryland schools, students and staff. We are committed to supporting all students and upholding the law.

“Maryland schools are designed to be welcoming, equitable, fair and safe. The rich diversity of our state is the strength of each school community. We are unwavering in our commitment to providing every child, of every background, the education they deserve to succeed and reach their full potential.

“Every student’s individual characteristics are valuable, and we will protect students’ civil rights under the law.

“Above all, our charge remains to ensure that all students have equal access to a high-quality education — all students, regardless of race, ethnicity, gender, neighborhood, disability, socioeconomic status, or the language spoken at home.

“Not only is this our moral calling, but Maryland law gives us this charge.

“As we leverage record investments in public education through the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future, our vision for Maryland students, educators and families is unchanged: a world-class education for all of Maryland’s children. And we’ll do this through high standards, transparency and accountability and strong partnerships.

“That is our commitment to every student in every classroom across our great state.

“Thank you for your continued support. Maryland students are depending on it.”

