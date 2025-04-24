Flora, MS Player Wins $12,000 in Second NASCAR Powerball Playoff Drawing

The Mississippi Lottery is thrilled to announce that a lucky player from Flora, Mississippi took home a total of $12,000 in the second drawing of the NASCAR Powerball Playoff — that’s an $8,500 cash prize plus a $3,500 Early Bird Bonus for entering early.

But the race isn’t over yet — we’re just getting started. There are still five more drawings to go, and the next one is coming up fast. Mark your calendars for May 8, when TWO winners will each walk away with $4,000 in cash, plus an Early Bird Bonus of $1,000, bringing their total winnings to $5,000 each!

How to Enter

Entry forms for each drawing are sent to Mississippi Lottery Insiders. Not an Insider and want to get in on the action? It’s easy! Just sign up to be a Mississippi Lottery Insider here, and you’ll automatically receive the NASCAR Powerball Playoff entry form straight to your inbox.

Don’t miss your chance to win big and be part of the excitement. With more cash prizes up for grabs and the thrill of NASCAR in the air, there’s never been a better time to play.

Ready, set, GO! 🏁