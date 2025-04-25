GlobalSpeak Translations Immerses Language and Energy at Offshore Technology Conference - NRG Park - Houston

GlobalSpeak Translations at Offshore Technology Conference May 5-8, 2025

With Over 450 Technical Presentations, the Offshore Technology Conference Speaks Multiple Languages for Global Energy, May 5-8 in Houston, TX

As a Houston-based business, we live the same volatility and momentum as the companies we serve. OTC is a vital touchpoint for us every year, allowing us to stay grounded in industry developments.” — Flor Dimassi, CEO

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the global energy industry gathers at the Offshore Technology Conference (OTC) in Houston, GlobalSpeak Translations proudly returns as a committed language services provider, uniquely positioned at the intersection of energy, innovation, and international communication.Headquartered in Houston, GlobalSpeak Translations has served the oil, gas, and renewables sectors since 1993, delivering expert translation, interpretation, and localization services tailored to high-stakes, high-precision industries. With decades of experience navigating the technical language of energy operations and regulatory frameworks, GlobalSpeak brings both linguistic accuracy and cultural fluency to the global business table.GlobalSpeak Translations provides language support, bringing global teams together. CEO and Founder Flor Dimassi is a pioneer in the industry, having led language operations on critical oil, gas, and energy projects for over three decades.GlobalSpeak can provide language support throughout OTC for scheduled and impromptu meetings, breakout sessions, virtual consultations, and multilingual negotiations. With a team capable of mobilizing rapidly across Houston and beyond, the company offers vital in-person language access that enhances operational clarity, compliance, and deal-making.From technical documentation to live interpreting at conferences and site visits, GlobalSpeak Translations ensures that each translation is delivered with precision, especially in an industry where accuracy is paramount.About GlobalSpeak TranslationsGlobalSpeak Translations is a Houston-based, woman-owned language service provider specializing in technical translations for the energy, oil and gas, manufacturing, and logistics sectors. The firm supports conference translations with live interpretation. With a global team of seasoned translators and interpreters, the company provides high-quality, culturally sensitive, immersive language solutions to organizations worldwide.

