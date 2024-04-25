NFBPWC and Houston Methodist DeBakey Heart and Vascular Center Partner for Heart of a Woman Conference, April 27, 2024
The Heart of a Woman Conference is a teaching platform for health professionals from diverse backgrounds to gain valuable insights into women’s heart health.
Heart disease remains a leading cause of death among women, and through this collaboration, we aim to equip women with the knowledge and resources they need to prioritize their heart health”HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Federation of Business and Professional Women's Clubs (NFBPWC) is proud to partner with the Houston Methodist DeBakey Heart and Vascular Center for the highly anticipated 2024 Heart of a Woman Conference. This collaboration brings together two influential organizations dedicated to empowering women's health and promoting cardiovascular wellness.
— Megan Shellman-Rickard, President NFBPWC
The Heart of a Woman Conference, scheduled for Saturday, April 27, 2024, serves as a teaching platform for health professionals from diverse backgrounds to come together and gain valuable insights into women’s heart health, prevention strategies, and overall well-being. With a focus on education, advocacy, and support, this event aims to raise awareness about the importance of cardiovascular health among women of all ages.
The conference will feature renowned speakers, interactive workshops, and networking opportunities designed to inspire, educate, and empower attendees. Two keynote presentations this year are expected to be excellent and not to be missed:
- Marian Limacher, MD: Keynote Address on "Menopausal Hormone Therapy and Cardiovascular Disease" at 9:20 AM.
- Shlomit Schaal, MD: Keynote Address on "From Great to Unparalleled Quality and Patient Safety: How can it be improved through diversifying the health care team?" at 2:20 PM.
These presentations by Dr. Limacher and Dr. Schaal promise to deliver valuable insights and perspectives on critical topics related to women's heart health and healthcare quality improvement.
"We are excited to join forces with NFBPWC to address the unique challenges women face in maintaining heart health," said Karla Kurrelmeyer, MD, Women's Cardiovascular Disease Specialist of Houston Methodist DeBakey Heart and Vascular Center. "Our collective efforts will not only raise awareness but also foster a supportive community dedicated to improving cardiovascular outcomes for women."
Key highlights of the 2024 Heart of a Woman Conference include:
- Expert-led sessions on heart-healthy nutrition, exercise, stress management, and sleep hygiene.
- Personalized risk assessments and screenings for attendees.
- Panel discussions featuring leading healthcare professionals and advocates in women's heart health.
- Exhibits showcasing the latest advancements in cardiovascular care and wellness products.
- Opportunities for networking, mentorship, and collaboration among attendees.
In addition to the conference, NFBPWC and Houston Methodist DeBakey Heart and Vascular Center will collaborate on ongoing initiatives to promote heart health awareness and education within local communities. Through joint advocacy efforts, they aim to make a meaningful impact on women's cardiovascular health outcomes.
For more information and to secure your spot, visit the Houston Methodist DeBakey Heart and Vascular Center HOW Conference Registration Page.
About NFBPWC:
For over 103 years, the National Federation of Business and Professional Women's Clubs is a leading organization dedicated to advocating for women's rights, equality, and professional advancement. With a global network of members, NFBPWC strives to empower women in all aspects of life and work.
About Houston Methodist DeBakey Heart and Vascular Center:
Houston Methodist DeBakey Heart and Vascular Center is a world-renowned institution specializing in cardiovascular care, research, and education. With a commitment to innovation and excellence, Houston Methodist DeBakey Heart and Vascular Center continues to advance the field of heart health and improve patient outcomes.
