GlobalSpeak Translations Participates in the 2024 Offshore Technology Conference (OTC), May 6-9, 2024 | Houston, TX
GlobalSpeak Translations' participates in the 2024 OTC in Houston marks a pivotal moment in global energy and dialogues around sustainable energy.
The common goal of leading the global energy evolution starts with cultural understanding and language diversity. GlobalSpeaks' energy sector translation expertise is a competitive advantage.”HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Offshore Technology Conference's over 50-year legacy fosters innovation and collaboration among energy professionals worldwide, and GlobalSpeak Translations brings a unique language-meets-technology focus to the energy industry table. GlobalSpeak Translations' commitment to bridging linguistic and cultural gaps, with expertise in United States and Mexico energy sector business relations, takes center stage, aligning perfectly with the conference's theme of facilitating and accelerating global energy technology.
— Flor Dimassi, CEO
At OTC 2024, GlobalSpeak Translations is poised to showcase how effective translated language communication is integral to driving innovation and operational efficiency in the global energy sector. With a focus on diverse conversations spanning oil and gas, renewables like solar and wind, hydrogen, and marine resources, GlobalSpeak Translations emphasizes the importance of clear, accurate, and culturally relevant communication in navigating the complexities of the sustainable energy revolution.
We are especially excited to see the 2024 Spotlight on New Technology Award Winners:
Baker Hughes TRU-ARMS™ advanced reservoir mapping services
Baker Hughes Sonus™ Acoustic-Set Liner Hanger System
Hägglunds, a brand of Bosch Rexroth Quantum Power
DeepOcean Autonomous Inspection Drone
Fugro Blue Dragon® seafloor drill
Fugro Remote subsea inspection solution
Henkel LOCTITE®Pulse™
Oil States ACTIVEHub™ with ACTIVELatch™
Oil States Swift DW2 RAR Connector - Ratchet Anti-Rotation Mechanism
Saipem S.p.A. Integrated Acoustic Unit (I.A.U.)
And also the 2024 Spotlight Small Business Winners:
BridgeFlow Valve Ltd. BridgeFlow Mechanized Ball Valve
GOWell Multi-aperture Motion-compensative Pulsed Eddy Current Deep Detection Method for Multi-pipe Thickness Corrosion Measurements (ePDT)
GOWell Elastic Structure Nonharmonic Resonance Method for Through-Tubing Cement Evaluation (TTCE)
HYTORC Industrial Bolting Systems LIGHTNING™ PUMP Series
Nanoprecise Sci Corp NrgMonitor™
These companies represent the future of energy ingenuity.
GlobalSpeak joins these innovators and the multitude of industry experts from May 6 to 9, 2024, as they share insights, experiences, and vision, paving the way for a more sustainable and interconnected global energy landscape. Together, they will contribute to shaping the future of global energy operations, driving growth, fostering collaboration, and advancing towards a more sustainable world.
About GlobalSpeak Translations:
GlobalSpeak Translations is a leading provider of language services based in Houston, Texas. With over 30 years of experience, GlobalSpeak Translations delivers exceptional language translation solutions to Energy, Logistics, Manufacturing, and Industrial sector businesses. Their mission is to bridge linguistic and cultural gaps between countries, empowering businesses worldwide to communicate effectively and operate safely and efficiently with a focus on sustainability and profitability in the global marketplace.
