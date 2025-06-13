Utah Irrigation Upgrades Advised by Grass Plus

With drought risks rising in Utah, Grass Plus, Inc. encourages early summer irrigation upgrades to improve efficiency and reduce water waste.

EDEN, UT, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With summer temperatures rising and water restrictions likely across much of Utah, Grass Plus, Inc. is urging homeowners and property managers to inspect and upgrade their irrigation systems this June. The company reports a sharp increase in demand for smart irrigation retrofits and drought-tolerant landscape planning.

A Proactive Approach to Drought Conditions

Many older irrigation systems are inefficient, overwatering lawns or running at peak evaporation times. Grass Plus, Inc. recommends early-season upgrades that include soil sensors, zone-specific scheduling, and pressure-regulated heads—proven to reduce water use by up to 50%.

Sustainability Meets Savings

Beyond reducing water waste, efficient irrigation lowers utility bills and promotes healthier lawns. Grass Plus offers assessments to identify inefficiencies and provide tailored solutions that align with Utah’s drought-resilient landscaping goals.

A Word from the Owner

“Outdated systems waste thousands of gallons every season. Smart irrigation upgrades are a simple but powerful step toward conservation.”

Author: Blake Burhley, Owner of Grass Plus, Inc.

About Grass Plus, Inc.

Established in 1993, Grass Plus Inc. is headquartered in Eden, Utah, and serves residential, commercial, and industrial clients throughout the state. The company specializes in custom landscaping, irrigation, erosion control, reclamation, and maintenance with a strong focus on sustainability and water-wise solutions. They are located at 5554 E 2200 N, Eden, UT 84310.

