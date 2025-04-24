Submit Release
Daily Session Report for Thursday, April 24, 2025

PENNSYLVANIA, April 24 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

April 24, 2025

Convened at 11 A.M.

Adjourned at 12:45 P.M.

 

 

Opening Prayer by Representative Mike Jones.

 

Communications Received

 

 

Communications Received From the Senate

 

 

Voting Schedule

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

 

 

Bills on Second Consideration

 

 

Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage

 

 

Bills Signed by the Speaker

 

 

Bills Referred

 

HB 500     Finance

HB 501     Environmental And Natural Resource Protection

HB 502     Energy

HB 503     Energy

HB 504     Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities

HB 505     Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities

HB 1299   Communications And Technology

 

Bills Recommitted

 

 

Bills ReReferred

 

 

 

Bills Reported from Committee

 

HB 238

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 242

From Finance Reported as Amended

HB 543

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 643

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 820

From Finance Reported as Committed

HB 852

From Finance Reported as Amended

HB 853

From Finance Reported as Amended

HB 1058

From Finance Reported as Amended

HB 1261

From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness Reported as Amended

HR 81

From Communications and Technology Reported as Committed

 

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

 

 

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

 

 

House Resolutions Adopted

 

HR 64

A Resolution designating the month of April 2025 as "Community College Month" in Pennsylvania in recognition of the important role that community colleges play in the education system and economy of this Commonwealth.           

199-4

HR 95

A Resolution recognizing the week of April 21 through 25, 2025, as "National Work Zone Awareness Week" in Pennsylvania.

199-4

HR 110

A Resolution recognizing the month of April 2025 as "National Poetry Month" in Pennsylvania.           

199-4

HR 155

A Resolution recognizing the week of April 20 through 26, 2025, as "National Infertility Awareness Week" in Pennsylvania.           

200-3

HR 171

A Resolution designating April 24, 2025, as "Pennsylvania's Day of Remembrance of the Armenian Genocide of 1915-1923."

203-0

HR 196

A Resolution designating the month of April 2025 as "Distracted Driving Awareness Month" in Pennsylvania.         

199-4

HR 204

A Resolution designating April 8, 2025, as "Dominican Remembrance Day" in Pennsylvania in honor of the victims who perished in the Jet Set Nightclub, located in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.           

203-0

 

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until, Monday, May 5, 2025 at 12 NOON

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.

