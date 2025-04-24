Daily Session Report for Thursday, April 24, 2025

PENNSYLVANIA, April 24 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

April 24, 2025

Convened at 11 A.M.

Adjourned at 12:45 P.M.

Opening Prayer by Representative Mike Jones.

Communications Received

Communications Received From the Senate

Voting Schedule

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

Bills on Second Consideration

Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage

Bills Signed by the Speaker

Bills Referred

HB 500 Finance

HB 501 Environmental And Natural Resource Protection

HB 502 Energy

HB 503 Energy

HB 504 Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities

HB 505 Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities

HB 1299 Communications And Technology

Bills Recommitted

Bills ReReferred

Bills Reported from Committee

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

House Resolutions Adopted

HR 64 A Resolution designating the month of April 2025 as "Community College Month" in Pennsylvania in recognition of the important role that community colleges play in the education system and economy of this Commonwealth. 199-4 HR 95 A Resolution recognizing the week of April 21 through 25, 2025, as "National Work Zone Awareness Week" in Pennsylvania. 199-4 HR 110 A Resolution recognizing the month of April 2025 as "National Poetry Month" in Pennsylvania. 199-4 HR 155 A Resolution recognizing the week of April 20 through 26, 2025, as "National Infertility Awareness Week" in Pennsylvania. 200-3 HR 171 A Resolution designating April 24, 2025, as "Pennsylvania's Day of Remembrance of the Armenian Genocide of 1915-1923." 203-0 HR 196 A Resolution designating the month of April 2025 as "Distracted Driving Awareness Month" in Pennsylvania. 199-4 HR 204 A Resolution designating April 8, 2025, as "Dominican Remembrance Day" in Pennsylvania in honor of the victims who perished in the Jet Set Nightclub, located in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. 203-0

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until, Monday, May 5, 2025 at 12 NOON

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.