Daily Session Report for Thursday, April 24, 2025
PENNSYLVANIA, April 24 - House of Representatives
Daily Session Update
Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian
April 24, 2025
Convened at 11 A.M.
Adjourned at 12:45 P.M.
Opening Prayer by Representative Mike Jones.
Communications Received
Communications Received From the Senate
Voting Schedule
Concurrence in Senate Amendments
Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments
Bills on Second Consideration
Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage
Bills Signed by the Speaker
Bills Referred
HB 500 Finance
HB 501 Environmental And Natural Resource Protection
HB 502 Energy
HB 503 Energy
HB 504 Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities
HB 505 Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities
HB 1299 Communications And Technology
Bills Recommitted
Bills ReReferred
Bills Reported from Committee
|
From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
|
From Finance Reported as Amended
|
From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
|
From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
|
From Finance Reported as Committed
|
From Finance Reported as Amended
|
From Finance Reported as Amended
|
From Finance Reported as Amended
|
From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness Reported as Amended
|
From Communications and Technology Reported as Committed
Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar
Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar
House Resolutions Adopted
|
A Resolution designating the month of April 2025 as "Community College Month" in Pennsylvania in recognition of the important role that community colleges play in the education system and economy of this Commonwealth.
|
199-4
|
A Resolution recognizing the week of April 21 through 25, 2025, as "National Work Zone Awareness Week" in Pennsylvania.
|
199-4
|
A Resolution recognizing the month of April 2025 as "National Poetry Month" in Pennsylvania.
|
199-4
|
A Resolution recognizing the week of April 20 through 26, 2025, as "National Infertility Awareness Week" in Pennsylvania.
|
200-3
|
A Resolution designating April 24, 2025, as "Pennsylvania's Day of Remembrance of the Armenian Genocide of 1915-1923."
|
203-0
|
A Resolution designating the month of April 2025 as "Distracted Driving Awareness Month" in Pennsylvania.
|
199-4
|
A Resolution designating April 8, 2025, as "Dominican Remembrance Day" in Pennsylvania in honor of the victims who perished in the Jet Set Nightclub, located in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.
|
203-0
This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.
The House of Representatives adjourned
Until, Monday, May 5, 2025 at 12 NOON
unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.