April 24 - Statement from Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold on Preliminary Injunction of Trump Executive Order regarding Elections

Denver, April 24, 2025 - Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold issued the following statement regarding the preliminary injunction issued today in response to Donald Trump's executive order regarding elections.

“I'm glad to see that the provisions of Trump's unlawful executive order that would have disenfranchised American citizens across the nation have been put to a halt, but the work doesn't stop here. Trump is abusing his power in an attempt to make it harder for voters to fight back at the ballot box. We cannot let him diminish the strength of our elections or dilute the voice of the American people.”

The injunction prevents the Elections Assistance Commission (EAC) from requiring documentary proof of citizenship on the national voter registration form and further prevents federal agencies from requesting documentary proof of citizenship when an individual applies for federal aid or disability coverage. The court order allows the provisions of the executive order requiring states to not count any ballots received after Election Day, which is already practice in Colorado.