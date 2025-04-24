DPH Joins South University Columbia’s Event Focused on Real-world Disaster Preparedness

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Public Health (DPH) is joining South University's Columbia campus and several community partners for a disaster preparedness event aimed at providing real-world experience for nursing students.

Scheduled from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday, April 24 at 9 Science Court in Columbia, the event offers a variety of interactive stations to enable nursing students to work alongside public health and safety officials in simulated disaster scenarios.

"Preparedness is not just a plan; it’s a practice,” said Dr. Toya Jefferson Murph, DPH’s Bureau of Emergency Preparedness and Response Midlands Region Section Director. “This event empowers future nursing and healthcare leaders at South University to step confidently into chaotic situations and make a difference. DPH’s Bureau of Emergency Preparedness and Response has proudly partnered with South University for many years to provide this valuable training opportunity. Each year, we look forward to encouraging participants and giving them a glimpse into what emergency preparedness looks like in South Carolina.”

Open to all SU clinical program students, the event will present a valuable opportunity to engage with professionals who respond to real-world disasters, tour a disaster command center and evacuation bus, try on law enforcement gear, and participate in patient triaging activities.

Several partner groups are also taking part, including American Red Cross, Columbia Fire Department Metropolitan Medical Response System (MMRS), S.C. Department of Administration Emergency Support Functions-2 (Communications), Lexington County Emergency Medical Services Regional Medical Assistance Team (RMAT), Richland County Emergency Management, Richland County Sheriff's Department, Salvation Army, South Carolina Emergency Management Division, South Carolina Healthcare Amateur Radio Team (SCHEART), and South Carolina State Guard.

“This is an important occasion for our students to apply what they’ve learned in the classroom and experience firsthand what emergency preparedness looks like in the field,” said Dr. Deborah Harris-Sims, Campus Director and Dean of Academic Affairs & Operations at South University, Columbia. “We’re proud to work alongside DPH and our community partners to bring this training to life.”

For more information about this event, contact Dr. Victoria Edwards, Program Director and Assistant Professor, for SU’s College of Nursing & Public Health at viedwards@southuniversity.edu.