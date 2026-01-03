DPH Measles Investigation Identifies Public Exposures at Three Locations

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

Jan. 3, 2026

COLUMBIA, S.C. ― As part of the ongoing investigation into the current measles outbreak centered around Spartanburg County, the South Carolina Department of Public Health (DPH) has identified that an individual visited several locations while infectious with measles. DPH has defined the times of potential exposure to others at the following locations:

Nose Dive restaurant at 116 S. Main Street, Greenville, S.C. on Dec. 24 from 1:30 to 4:30 pm

Best Buy at 1125 Woodruff Road, Suite 1201, Greenville, S.C. on Dec. 24 from 3 to 6 p.m.

The Spartanburg Library at 151 at S. Church Street, Spartanburg, S.C. for the Solar Superstorms planetarium show on Dec. 27 from 3:15 to 6:30 p.m.

The person did not know they were infectious at the time of the exposures at the three newly identified locations. DPH is not aware of any risk for measles exposure at these locations beyond the periods of time given.

The minimum incubation period for measles is usually seven days. Therefore, people exposed at any of these locations who are not immune could begin developing early symptoms of measles now. DPH is asking anyone who was at any of these locations during those specific days and times to contact your health care provider if you believe you may have been exposed, if you do not have immunity to measles or if you develop symptoms.

People who were exposed, especially those without immunity through vaccination or previous disease, should monitor for symptoms through Jan. 17. Symptoms typically begin within 7-12 days (but up to 21 days) after exposure, and start with a cough, runny nose, and red eyes, along with a mild to moderate fever.

Two or three days later, the fever spikes, often as high as 104°F. At the same time, a red blotchy rash appears, first on the face and head, then rapidly spreads down the remainder of the body. A person with measles is contagious from four days before the rash appears through four days after its onset, so someone may be able to spread measles before they know they have the disease. It is important to stay home if you are ill.

If anyone who may have been exposed develops an illness with fever (101°F or more), cough, runny nose or red eyes, with or without rash, immediately call a health care provider and let them know about the exposure and symptoms so that they can tell you what to do next. Special arrangements will be needed to evaluate you without putting other patients and medical office staff at risk of exposure. You will be asked to stay at home until the doctor clears you.

The MMR vaccine is the most effective way of protecting oneself against measles. Anyone who is not up to date on MMR vaccination or does not have immunity from prior infection, is encouraged to receive a dose of MMR vaccine, unless there is a medical reason why you cannot receive it. The MMR vaccine is effective and safe. The DPH Recommendations for MMR Vaccination chart can help you understand if you need a dose of the vaccine. The MMR vaccine is available at a pharmacy or provider included on the DPH online vaccine locator or at DPH Health Departments.

