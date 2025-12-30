DPH Vital Records Announces Updated Wednesday Operating Hours Beginning January 2026

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

Dec. 31, 2025

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The S.C. Department of Public Health (DPH) announces an update to operating hours for all Vital Records customer service locations statewide.

Beginning Wednesday, Jan. 7, 2026, all 16 Vital Records offices will open at 9:30 a.m. every Wednesday, shifting from the current 8:30 a.m. opening time.

Hours of operation for all other weekdays will remain unchanged:

Monday – 8:30 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Tuesday – 8:30 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Wednesday – 9:30 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Thursday – 8:30 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Friday – 8:30 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

This adjustment allows Vital Records staff across the state to participate in scheduled trainings and complete essential back-office processes required to support accurate, timely service delivery. Establishing a consistent weekly training period supports DPH’s ongoing efforts to enhance customer service, strengthen statewide alignment and ensure all offices operate under the same guidance and standards.

“Our goal is to provide consistent, high-quality service to every person who visits a Vital Records office,” said Caleb Cox, DPH’s Bureau of Vital Statistics director. “Designating one hour each Wednesday for statewide training and administrative work allows our teams to stay aligned, maintain service accuracy and increase efficiency, and continue improving how we meet the needs of our customers.”

The Wednesday schedule change will apply to all Vital Records customer service locations. No other DPH service hours or programs are affected at this time.

DPH will provide additional reminders to the public as the effective date approaches. For more information about Vital Records services — including birth, death, marriage, and divorce records — visit dph.sc.gov/vitalrecords.

###