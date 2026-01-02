FRIDAY MEASLES UPDATE: DPH Reports Nine New Measles Cases in Upstate, Bringing Outbreak total to 185

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

Jan. 2, 2026

COLUMBIA, S.C. ― The South Carolina Department of Public Health (DPH) is reporting nine new cases of measles in the state since Tuesday, bringing the total number of cases in South Carolina related to the Upstate outbreak to 185.

Four of the new cases were known household exposures, one resulted from a previously reported school exposure, the source of three cases is unknown, and one is still being investigated.

There are currently 223 people in quarantine and three in isolation. The latest end date for those currently in quarantine is January 24.

DPH encourages those potentially exposed to notify a health care provider of the exposure before seeking care to allow arrangements to be made in clinical settings to protect others.

A person with measles is contagious from four days before the rash appears through four days after its onset, meaning people with mild symptoms can spread measles before they know they have the disease. To help stop the spread of measles, it is very important for those who have even mild illness or are in quarantine to stay home to protect others. We encourage employers to support workers in following DPH recommendations to stay out of work while ill or in quarantine which also protects businesses, other workers and clients.

Vaccination continues to be the best way to prevent measles and stop this outbreak. Vaccines are also available at many primary care provider offices and pharmacies, as well as DPH Health Departments.

Any community partners or organizations interested in scheduling a vaccination event from DPH’s Mobile Health Unit can request a visit to their location by completing this form on our website. DPH will prioritize requests for MMR vaccination events, if received, and will also take steps to increase appointment availability for MMR vaccination in health department locations, should demand dictate.

Outbreak Data Points

Age breakdown of 185 cases:

Under 5: 40

5-17: 123

18+: 16

Minors under 18 (age undisclosed): 6

Vaccination status:

172 unvaccinated, 4 partially vaccinated with one of the recommended two-dose MMR sequence, 1 vaccinated, 4 unknown, and 4 are still being investigated.

