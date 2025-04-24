NOTICE: Submission of the Second Legislative Summary Report – Advisory Commission on Pesticides

News April 24, 2025 News article A notice of intent was published in the Louisiana Register at LR 51:3, pages 409-413 (March 20, 2025), relative to the Advisory Commission on Pesticides. In accordance with La. R.S. 49:966(C)(1-5), the Department of Agriculture and Forestry has submitted the Second Legislative Summary Report to the House and Senate Committee on Agriculture, Forestry, Aquaculture, and Rural Development.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.